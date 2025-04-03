WORLD
Pro-genocide Canary Mission that doxes students in US reportedly funded by UPenn trustee
Tax filing links Israel-based website Canary Mission to donations from Natan and Lidia Peisach Family Foundation — where Jaime Peisach, husband of University of Pennsylvania trustee Cheryl Peisach, serves as treasurer, The Intercept reveals.
Rally for Rumeysa Ozturk, who students say was targeted by Canary Mission, in New York [Reuters] / Reuters
April 3, 2025

The pro-Israel "blacklist" group, Canary Mission, which spies on pro-Palestine and anti-genocide activists on the University of Pennsylvania's campus, has been funded by a school trustee, according to a report.

The Intercept publication revealed that a tax document showed the Israel-based Canary Mission received $100,000 in 2023 from the Natan and Lidia Peisach Family Foundation, whose treasurer is Jaime Peisach, the husband of Penn trustee Cheryl Peisach.

"It’s profoundly inappropriate for a trustee's spouse to engage in that sort of activity," Anne Norton, a political science professor at Penn, told the Intercept.

"I’d ask if someone is doing harm to the university fundraising, to the work of the faculty, to the students — for such a person to do this is reprehensible," said Norton.

Canary Mission has released several highly-produced online dossiers falsely alleging anti-Semitism by pro-Palestine groups, which essentially outed those participating in the pro-Palestine protests into the public domain.

The group's tactics have been criticised for instigating cyberbullying against students expressing their First Amendment right to free speech in addition to "blacklisting" students from future job prospects and their careers.

'Extremist website'

Canary Mission's profiles are reportedly being used by US immigration authorities to target non-citizen, pro-Palestine activists, which works in step with Trump's administration to clamp down on immigration.

The organisation said, however, that it only lists its dossiers online.

Those supporting Canary Mission's objective have taken their rhetoric public, calling for the expulsion, deportation, rape and killing of any pro-Palestine supporter on the list.

"Canary Mission is an extremist website that declares that its purpose is to document 'people and groups that promote hatred of the USA, Israel and Jews,'" Erwin Chemerinsky, dean of the University of California, Berkeley School of Law, wrote in a June 2023 open letter.

"I condemn this targeting of particular students because of their speech with the goal of harming their employment opportunities."

Those targeted by Canary Mission have few means of recourse because the group is not registered in the US.

Canary Mission maintains an "Ex-Canary" page for formerly listed people who it said have renounced anti-Semitism, according to the Intercept report.

SOURCE:AA
