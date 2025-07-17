TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Türkiye played pivotal role in securing ceasefire in Syria's Sweida: sources
Security sources say that diplomatic efforts, led by Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and MIT chief Ibrahim Kalin, helped broker a ceasefire in Syria’s Sweida province.
Türkiye played pivotal role in securing ceasefire in Syria's Sweida: sources
Clashes over two days in Sweida threatened one of Syria’s last relatively calm regions. (Photo: AA) / AA
July 17, 2025

Türkiye has played a key mediating role this week in brokering a ceasefire in Syria’s southern Sweida province, where simmering tensions between Bedouin Arab and Druze communities escalated into armed clashes involving government-backed forces, Turkish security sources said on Thursday.

According to the sources, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and National Intelligence Organization (MIT) chief Ibrahim Kalin led Türkiye’s efforts on the ground, engaging in high-level diplomacy that ultimately brought the warring factions to a truce.

“Türkiye made every effort to eliminate risks threatening Syria’s territorial integrity, unity, and security,” one security source said. “Field-level diplomacy by Minister Fidan and Director Kalin was instrumental in halting the violence.”

The two-day clashes in the Druze-majority province, which saw government-aligned forces enter the fray, threatened to destabilise a region that had remained relatively insulated from Syria’s broader civil conflict in recent years.

RelatedTRT Global - Israeli plans to destabilise region thwarted by state, mediators' efforts: Syria

Regional and international outreach

Kalin reportedly held multiple conversations with officials from the US, Syria, and Israel, including Syrian President Ahmed al Sharaa and US Ambassador to Türkiye Tom Barrack, who also serves as Washington’s special envoy for Syria.

MIT also consulted with veteran Lebanese Druze leader Walid Jumblatt to help de-escalate the situation. Foreign Minister Fidan conducted parallel outreach, speaking with counterparts in Syria, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and the United States.

Both Fidan and Kalin kept President Recep Tayyip Erdogan regularly briefed on the unfolding events and Türkiye’s diplomatic interventions, according to the sources.

Syrian President Al Sharaa was said to have acknowledged Türkiye’s role in restoring calm, noting that “without effective mediation by Turkish, American, and Arab actors, the outcome could have been catastrophic.”

The incident underscores Ankara’s continued ambition to act as a stabilising force in regional crises, even in areas under the nominal control of the Damascus government.

RelatedTRT Global - What's next for Syria's Sweida after violence, Israeli aggression?
SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us