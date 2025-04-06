US
US measles outbreak claims 3rd life, RFK Jr. touts vaccine as cases rise
Texas registers 481 cases out of the US' 628 since January.
A funeral is held for the second measles death in the state / AP
April 6, 2025

The US measles outbreak has claimed the life of a second child in the state of Texas, the Department of Health and Human Services confirmed, according to media reports. 

The latest casualty on Sunday brings the total number of measles deaths in the US to three, including an adult who died in the neighbouring state of New Mexico in March.

These deaths from measles are the first in the United States in a decade.

The majority of the cases have been confirmed in Gaines County, West Texas — the outbreak's epicentre — and the state has registered 481 of the country's 628 measles cases since January.

A total of 56 patients have been hospitalised in Texas, most of them being unvaccinated children, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said 1 to 3 out of every 1,000 children infected with the measles virus die from the respiratory disease.

In addition, the CDC said about 1 out of every 20 children with the virus gets pneumonia, which is the most common cause of death from measles in young children.

TRT Global - Why measles is making a deadly resurgence in the US

Vaccine misinformation is stoking fear, causing some parents to underestimate the risks of measles as the virus spreads rapidly in the US with undeniable consequences, experts warn.

🔗

RFK touts vaccine

US Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (RFK Jr.) has visited Texas to comfort the families who have buried the two young children.

"I am also here to support Texas health officials and to learn how our HHS agencies can better partner with them to control the measles outbreak, which as of today, there are 642 confirmed cases of measles across 22 states, 499 of those in Texas," RFK Jr. said on X.

Despite his anti-vaccine history, RFK Jr. suggested that the MMR vaccine is the "most effective way" to counter the outbreak.

The measles outbreak has been concentrated in Texas, and its two neighbouring states of New Mexico and Oklahoma, but cases have been reported in at least 21 states and Washington, DC, according to NBC News.

Health officials are recommending that families get their kids vaccinated against measles.

The measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine is a two-shot treatment administered to children and is 97 percent effective, according to the CDC.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
