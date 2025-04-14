BIZTECH
2 min read
Trump admin opens door to impose tariffs on pharmaceuticals, semiconductors
"The Department of Commerce is moving forward with the public comment period of Section 232 investigations on pharmaceutical and semiconductor-related products," White House spokesperson Kush Desai says.
Trump admin opens door to impose tariffs on pharmaceuticals, semiconductors
Trump suggested on Sunday that the exemption would be only temporary and that he still planned to put barriers up on imported semiconductors and much else. / AP
April 14, 2025

The Trump administration has acted to impose new tariffs on semiconductors and pharmaceutical products, beginning a process that could add to levies that President Donald Trump is imposing on goods flowing into the US from nations worldwide.

"President Trump has long been clear about the importance of reshoring manufacturing that is critical to our country's national and economic security. Following the President's directive, the Department of Commerce is moving forward with the public comment period of Section 232 investigations on pharmaceutical and semiconductor-related products," White House spokesperson Kush Desai said in a statement on Monday.

"The entire administration is committed to working on Trump Time to secure our economic future and restore American Greatness," he added.

The processes were kickstarted with the posting of federal notices alerting the public that the administration has begun investigations into the national security implications of importing pharmaceuticals and pharmaceutical ingredients, and semiconductors and semiconductor manufacturing equipment. The investigations were opened April 1, according to the notices.

As mentioned by Desai, the tariffs would be imposed under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962, which authorizes the president to impose duties on goods "if they are being imported in quantities or circumstances that threaten to impair national security."

TRT Global - Trump exempts smartphones and laptops from tariffs

The decision acknowledges the heavy reliance on Asian supply chains and aims to avoid price hikes while still encouraging domestic manufacturing.

🔗

Temporary exemption

Late Friday, US officials announced exemptions from the latest duties against China and others for a range of high-end tech goods such as smartphones, semiconductors and computers.

But Trump suggested on Sunday that the exemption would be only temporary and that he still planned to put barriers up on imported semiconductors and much else.

On Monday, in remarks at the White House, Trump once again pivoted to suggesting a possible compromise, saying he was "very flexible" and "looking at something to help some of the car companies" hit by his 25 percent tariff on all auto imports.

"I don't want to hurt anybody," he said.

Washington's temporary exemptions will benefit US tech companies such as Nvidia and Apple, which makes iPhones and other premium products in China.

But any relief could be temporary.

Trump used the authorities in March to expand tariffs on steel and aluminium, and opened investigations into copper and timber that month.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
By Baba Umar
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
Rights groups ask court to stop UK from exporting fighter jet parts to Israel
Rights groups ask court to stop UK from exporting fighter jet parts to Israel
Spain chooses Turkish HURJET as advanced trainer for its air force
Spain chooses Turkish HURJET as advanced trainer for its air force
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us