Top Russian, US diplomats discuss results of Moscow-Kiev peace talks held in Istanbul
Sergey Lavrov, Marco Rubio discuss Ukrainian settlement, prospect of bilateral contacts in phone call.
The Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the telephone conversation between Sergey Lavrov and Marco Rubio took place at the initiative of the American side. / REUTERS
May 17, 2025

The Russian and US top diplomats have discussed the results of the peace talks between Moscow and Kiev that took place in Istanbul a day before.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Saturday that the telephone conversation between Sergey Lavrov and Marco Rubio took place at the initiative of the American side.

"The heads of the foreign services exchanged views on the outcomes of the Russian-Ukrainian negotiations held the previous day in Istanbul," the statement said.

According to the ministry, Rubio welcomed the agreements on the exchange of prisoners of war, as well as the decision by both sides to prepare their respective visions of the conditions necessary to achieve a ceasefire. He also emphasised Washington’s continued readiness to support efforts toward a resolution.

"Sergey Lavrov acknowledged the US positive role in helping secure Kiev’s eventual acceptance of President Vladimir Putin’s proposal to resume the Istanbul talks. He confirmed Moscow’s readiness to continue working jointly with American counterparts in this context," the statement noted.

Several other international and regional issues were also discussed during the conversation, including the prospect of further Russian-American contacts, the ministry said.

TRT Global - No guarantees talks with Ukraine will be smooth—Lavrov

Vladimir Medinsky, head of the Russian delegation for peace talks with Ukraine, said upon arriving in Istanbul that his team aims to achieve a lasting and sustainable peace by addressing the underlying causes of the conflict.

🔗

SOURCE:AA
