TÜRKİYE
1 min read
Türkiye is leading global efforts in humanitarian, peace diplomacy — President Erdogan
"We are making great efforts to build a country and a region free from terrorism, violence," says Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Türkiye is leading global efforts in humanitarian, peace diplomacy — President Erdogan
Türkiye is leading global efforts in humanitarian and peace diplomacy, the Turkish president has said following Russia-Ukraine peace talks in Istanbul. / AA
May 16, 2025

Türkiye is leading global efforts in humanitarian and peace diplomacy, the Turkish president has said following Russia-Ukraine peace talks in Istanbul.

Speaking at an event in Istanbul on Friday, Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Türkiye is the “standard-bearer of humanitarian diplomacy” today, adding that Türkiye is “leading peace diplomacy” around the world.

Erdogan also stressed Türkiye's commitment to building a safe and peaceful region, saying: "We are making great efforts to build a country and a region free from terrorism, violence, and the threat of terror."

The nearly two-hour Istanbul peace talks involved high-level political, defence, and intelligence officials from Russia, Ukraine and Türkiye.

Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umerov confirmed that each side agreed to release 1,000 prisoners, while ceasefire prospects were also discussed. Ankara reiterated its role as a mediator, calling for progress “on the path to peace.”

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Nuclear talks with US 'unlikely to succeed': Iran's Khamenei
Nuclear talks with US 'unlikely to succeed': Iran's Khamenei
Gaza children's suffering 'utterly intolerable': UK's Starmer
Gaza children's suffering 'utterly intolerable': UK's Starmer
Women’s jobs face higher AI risk than men’s, UN report finds
Women’s jobs face higher AI risk than men’s, UN report finds
Israeli blockade leaves Palestinians in Gaza starving: UN
Israeli blockade leaves Palestinians in Gaza starving: UN
WHO adopts pandemic treaty to tackle future health crises
WHO adopts pandemic treaty to tackle future health crises
Hungary approves bill to quit International Criminal Court
Hungary approves bill to quit International Criminal Court
China and Australia cut rates to ease economic pressure
China and Australia cut rates to ease economic pressure
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
India arrests 11 citizens accused of spying for Pakistan
India arrests 11 citizens accused of spying for Pakistan
Kim Jong-un may face war crime charges for aiding Russia in Ukraine: ex-ICC president
Kim Jong-un may face war crime charges for aiding Russia in Ukraine: ex-ICC president
Pakistan's dogfight with India puts Chinese weapons to test
Pakistan's dogfight with India puts Chinese weapons to test
Africa’s first security summit opens with calls for regional leadership
Africa’s first security summit opens with calls for regional leadership
Torrential rains batter India’s 'Silicon Valley', causing casualties
Torrential rains batter India’s 'Silicon Valley', causing casualties
China to quicken dam build in Pakistan after India halts water treaty
China to quicken dam build in Pakistan after India halts water treaty
Taiwan urges peace talks with China while reinforcing military
Taiwan urges peace talks with China while reinforcing military
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us