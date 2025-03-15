WORLD
Greenland leaders condemn Trump’s remarks on US annexation
Trump questioned Denmark’s sovereignty over Greenland and suggested NATO might need to intervene.
Denmark and Greenland have repeatedly rejected US proposals to purchase the island, with Copenhagen asserting its continued sovereignty. / Reuters
March 15, 2025

The leaders of all five political parties represented in Greenland’s parliament, Inatsisartut, have jointly condemned United States President Donald Trump’s renewed statements about annexing the island, calling his remarks "unacceptable."

In a unified statement, the leaders of Demokraatit, Naleraq, Inuit Ataqatigiit, Siumut, and Atassut criticised Trump’s stance, emphasizing their commitment to Greenland’s sovereignty.

“As party chairmen, we find this behavior unacceptable towards friends and allies in a defense alliance,” the statement read.

“We, as the leaders of all parties in Inatsisartut in Greenland, must emphasize that Greenland continues the work for Greenland, which is already underway through diplomatic channels in accordance with international laws and regulations.”

“We all stand behind this effort and strongly distance ourselves from attempts to create discord. Greenland is one country, which everyone stands behind.”

The statement follows Trump’s comments on Thursday, where he questioned Denmark’s sovereignty over Greenland.

“Denmark is very far away and doesn’t really have anything to do. What happened? A boat landed there 200 years ago or something. They say they have rights to it, and I don’t know if that’s true. I actually don’t think so,” Trump said.

He added that he had been in contact with Denmark and Greenland, insisting that the US must acquire the island.

“I think that’s why NATO might have to get involved in a way because we really need Greenland for national security. It’s very important,” Trump stated.

"We have a couple of bases in Greenland already, and we have a relatively large number of soldiers there. And maybe you'll see more and more soldiers going there. I don't know," he added.

Rejecting as a nation

The all-party statement came just before a planned demonstration in Nuuk, where protesters will gather in the city center on Saturday before marching toward the American Consulate in opposition to Trump’s remarks.

Although early reports during Trump’s presidency dismissed his interest in acquiring Greenland, more recent accounts suggest he is serious about the idea.

Greenland, covering over 2 million square kilometers (800,000 square miles), holds vast reserves of rare earth minerals essential for high-tech industries, including nickel, cobalt, and copper, along with significant oil and gas potential.

Denmark and Greenland have repeatedly rejected US proposals to purchase the island, with Copenhagen asserting its continued sovereignty.

A January survey found that 85 percent of Greenland’s population opposes joining the US, despite Trump’s claims that Greenlanders would welcome American rule.

Meanwhile, Greenland’s pro-independence Demokraatit Party won more than 30 percent of the vote in Wednesday’s elections, marking a major shift that could challenge the island’s ruling parties.

