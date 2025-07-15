TÜRKİYE
Türkiye marks 9th anniversary of defeated 2016 coup attempt
Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan says Türkiye will keep pursuing FETO members worldwide and bring them to justice.
The failed coup, which killed 253 and injured over 2,700, was orchestrated by the Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO). / Photo: AA
July 15, 2025

Türkiye on Tuesday commemorates the ninth anniversary of the July 15, 2016, coup attempt, which was orchestrated by the FETO terrorist organisation.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is set to attend a series of events in the capital Ankara to mark the day, which is officially observed as Democracy and National Unity Day.

Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz marked the occasion, recalling how millions responded to President Erdogan’s call and took to the streets to protect the nation’s will. In a message on X, he honoured the memory of the martyrs and veterans, vowing to uphold their legacy and strengthen national unity in the spirit of the “Century of Türkiye.”

In a post on X, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said the coup attempt was thwarted by the “foresight” of President Erdogan and the “unwavering will” of the Turkish people.

“Those betrayal networks pursuing the goal of bringing Türkiye to its knees by aligning with foreign intelligence agencies have seriously underestimated one thing: our nation’s steadfast commitment to freedom and justice, and the strength of our state,” he wrote.

Fidan said the government continues to pursue FETO members globally and remains determined to bring its perpetrators to justice. He also paid tribute to the "heroic martyrs" and expressed gratitude to the veterans who resisted the putschists.

Türkiye’s Head of Communications Burhanettin Duran also shared a message on X, describing the failed coup as a symbol of “heroic resistance” and praising the millions who took to the streets on July 15, 2016.

“We can never fully repay our debt to the martyrs and veterans who risked everything with unwavering bravery,” he said. “But we will continue to advance the historic reforms that they would be proud to see fulfilled.”

The defeated coup bid, in which 253 people were killed and over 2,700 were wounded, was plotted and carried out by the Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO).

SOURCE:AA
