Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was "the biggest threat" to the Middle East region, in a phone call with Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani on Tuesday, his office said.

According to Türkiye's Communications Directorate, Erdogan said that he "will continue his efforts to end the spiral of violence, and that Netanyahu has shown once again that he is the biggest threat to the security of the region," according to the presidency.

Both leaders discussed the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran, bilateral relations, and regional issues.

Erdogan said Türkiye has been engaging in intense diplomatic contacts on the conflict that began after Israeli attacks on Iran.

He added that the Israeli attacks should not overshadow the humanitarian crisis and genocide in Gaza and that these developments should not be allowed to spill over into Syria as well.