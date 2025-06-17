ISRAEL-IRAN CLASH
1 min read
Israel under Netanyahu 'biggest threat' to region: Erdogan
In a phone call with Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani, Recep Tayyip Erdogan underlines that Ankara will continue its efforts to end the "cycle of violence".
Israel under Netanyahu 'biggest threat' to region: Erdogan
Erdogan reiterated that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has once again shown that "he is the greatest threat to the region's security." / AA
June 17, 2025

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was "the biggest threat" to the Middle East region, in a phone call with Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani on Tuesday, his office said.

According to Türkiye's Communications Directorate, Erdogan said that he "will continue his efforts to end the spiral of violence, and that Netanyahu has shown once again that he is the biggest threat to the security of the region," according to the presidency.

Both leaders discussed the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran, bilateral relations, and regional issues.

Erdogan said Türkiye has been engaging in intense diplomatic contacts on the conflict that began after Israeli attacks on Iran.

He added that the Israeli attacks should not overshadow the humanitarian crisis and genocide in Gaza and that these developments should not be allowed to spill over into Syria as well.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Spotlight on Türkiye as OIC seeks answers to Israel-Iran conflict, Gaza war
For war-weary Palestinians, life goes on under shadow of Israel-Iran conflict
By Husam Maarouf
Trump extends TikTok ban deadline to September
Trump to decide on US action in Iran 'within next two weeks': White House
Türkiye will never forget Azerbaijani people's solidarity after earthquakes: Erdogan
Israel’s Fordow dilemma: Why it needs US firepower to strike Iran’s nuclear core
By Beyza Seren
Kiev worries Iran-Israel conflict may push Ukraine off US radar
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Millions of immigrants cite discrimination, racism as reasons to leave Germany: report
Israeli leadership openly threatens to eliminate Iran's Khamenei
No war with Iran: Poll shows Americans don’t want US involvement in Iran
Operation Spiderweb: The rising cost of falling behind in modern warfare
By Mehmet Emre Kahraman
“Mr President, finish the job!”
The Zionist agenda: Could Israel target Al Aqsa and pin blame on Iran?
No surge in illegal border crossings following Israel-Iran conflict: Türkiye
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us