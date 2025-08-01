US Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer slammed the Trump administration on Thursday for unveiling a plan for a $200 million ballroom at the White House, questioning the source of the funding.

"A $200 million ballroom! Where’d this money come from? Did Congress appropriate it? I don’t think so," Schumer said at a news conference.

His remarks came after White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt announced the construction of the new 90,000-square-foot (8,361-square-metre) ballroom, which will be able to seat 650 people.

Leavitt said President Donald Trump and other donors will donate the funds necessary to build the structure.