WORLD
1 min read
Top US Democrat slams Trump's $200M White House ballroom plan: 'Where'd this money come from?'
Senator Chuck Schumer expresses outrage after White House announces the construction of a new 90,000-square-foot ballroom with a capacity to seat 650 people.
Top US Democrat slams Trump's $200M White House ballroom plan: 'Where'd this money come from?'
Trump / AP
August 1, 2025

US Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer slammed the Trump administration on Thursday for unveiling a plan for a $200 million ballroom at the White House, questioning the source of the funding.

"A $200 million ballroom! Where’d this money come from? Did Congress appropriate it? I don’t think so," Schumer said at a news conference.

His remarks came after White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt announced the construction of the new 90,000-square-foot (8,361-square-metre) ballroom, which will be able to seat 650 people.

Leavitt said President Donald Trump and other donors will donate the funds necessary to build the structure.

Recommended

The project will begin this September and is expected to be completed long before the end of Trump’s term.

Schumer also cast doubt on the mission of the Department of Government Efficiency, arguing that instead of targeting wasteful spending, it was being used for "making cuts on Americans to fund their ballroom."

"He announced plans to build himself a new White House ballroom so he can eat his cheeseburgers in there in luxury," he said.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye, Syria sign deal to launch business council, boost economic ties
Ghana's defence, technology ministers among 8 killed in helicopter crash
M23 rebels killed over 300 civilians in DRC in July: UN
Casualties reported from shooting incident at US Army base in Georgia state
Türkiye leads the world in archaeological discoveries: President Erdogan
Once a hospital, now a rubble: A young surgeon's tryst with bombed theatres of Gaza
Hezbollah vows defiance against Lebanon's arms monopoly decision, calls move 'grave sin'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China warns nationals to avoid Ukraine war after Zelenskyy claims foreigners fighting for Russia
Pro-Trump nationalist becomes Poland's new president
China backs Brazil against 'arbitrary' US tariffs: Foreign Minister Wang
Taiwan nabs three for suspected theft of chip trade secrets
US arrest two Chinese nationals over AI chip exports, days after Beijing detains two Americans
Militant attacks in northwestern Pakistan claim lives of 8, including security personnel
Toxic tide: Chemical pollution now a planetary crisis, scientists warn
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us