German defence minister visits Ukraine for talks on weapons support
During his visit, Defense Minister Pistorius reaffirms support to help Kiev defend itself and strengthen its position in talks with Russia.
Germany is Ukraine's second-biggest military backer after the United States. / Photo: AFP
June 12, 2025

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius arrived in Kieon Thursday to discuss further weapons aid for Ukraine as efforts to end the three-year conflict with Russia faced headwinds and Moscow's forces ramped up bombardments.

Russia and Ukraine met for peace talks in Istanbul earlier this month in a renewed push to settle the conflict, which began in February 2022.

The two sides disagree over issues including territorial concessions and the prospect of Ukraine's future NATO membership, however, and fighting has raged on, with a Russian drone attack killing six people in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, on Wednesday.

"The purpose of the trip is mainly to demonstrate ... that Germany, that the new federal government, continues to stand by Ukraine in the current situation, which has not become any easier," Pistorius told journalists upon his arrival in Kiev.

He added he would speak about more weapons support from Germany and European nations.

Pistorius said ahead of his departure that Germany was doing everything it can to allow Ukraine to defend itself and to strengthen its position in any negotiations with Russia.

Germany is Ukraine's second-biggest military backer after the United States, whose commitment to Kiev has been called into question, putting pressure on Europe to step up.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who has already travelled to Kiev and hosted Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiyy in Berlin since taking office in May, recently gave Ukraine the green light for "long-range fire" with weapons supplied by Germany and others, angering Moscow.

SOURCE:Reuters
