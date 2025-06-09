Israeli forces have intercepted the Madleen, a British-flagged humanitarian vessel operated by the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, as it approached Gaza in international waters.

The ship, carrying 12 activists—including Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg and French MEP Rima Hassan—was en route to deliver essential supplies like baby formula, medical kits, and food to Gaza, challenging Israel’s naval blockade.

The interception has sparked widespread international condemnation. Countries, including Türkiye, Iran, Spain, have labelled the action a violation of international law, with some describing it as “piracy” or “terrorism.”

The UN’s special rapporteur on Palestine and organisations like the Council on American-Islamic Relations have called for the immediate release of the activists and condemned the use of force against civilians in international waters.

Here are some of the reactions to Israel's recent attack:

Türkiye

Türkiye condemned Israel's refusal to allow the Gaza-bound aid ship Madleen to dock, saying Tel Aviv's action against the Freedom Flotilla Coalition "while it was in international waters is a clear violation of international law."

"This heinous act by the Netanyahu government, which threatens the freedom of navigation and maritime security, once again demonstrates that Israel is acting as a terror state," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The international community's "rightful" response "against the genocidal policies of Israel, which uses hunger as a weapon in Gaza and prevents the delivery of humanitarian aid," will persist, the ministry highlighted.

France

French lawmakers demanded the release of detained activists following Israel's interception of the aid ship Madleen en route to the blockaded enclave.

Leftist France Unbowed (LFI) said in a statement that detaining activists on the aid ship is a "clear violation of international law."

Iran

Iran condemned Israel's interception of a Gaza-bound aid vessel carrying international activists, describing it as an act of piracy.

"The assault on this flotilla — since it happened in international waters — is considered a form of piracy under international law," foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei told a press briefing in Tehran.

UN

UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urged Mediterranean ports to send more aid ships, calling attempts to break the Israeli siege "a legal duty for states and moral imperative for all."

"They shall sail together - united, they will be unstoppable," she said, calling for the immediate release of the Madleen aid ship.

“The UK government must urgently seek full clarification and secure the immediate release of the vessel and its crew," Albanese said.

“The Madleen must be allowed to continue its lawful humanitarian mission to Gaza.”

Hamas

The Palestinian resistance group Hamas decried Israel’s interception of an aid ship bound for the blockaded Gaza as “state terrorism.”

“The interception of Madleen at sea and preventing it from delivering symbolic aid to our people facing a genocidal war constitutes organized state terrorism, a flagrant violation of international law, and an attack on civilian volunteers acting out of humanitarian motives,” Hamas said in a statement.

It said the attempt to break the Gaza siege shows that “Gaza is not alone and that the conscience of humanity remains alive in the face of the fascist occupation.”

Spain

Yolanda Díaz, Spain’s Labour Minister and one of its three Deputy Prime Ministers, condemned Israel’s capture of the Madleen and urged the EU to respond decisively.

“I strongly denounce the seizure of the Madleen, which was delivering humanitarian aid to Gaza. This breach of international law requires a strong and clear reaction from the EU. My full support goes to the volunteers currently detained. We demand their immediate release. #AllEyesOnMadleen,” she said in a statement shared on the social media platform Bluesky.