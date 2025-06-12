WORLD
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
The crashed aircraft was a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, while Turkish Technic’s agreement with Air India only covers Boeing 777s.
Following the accident, numerous misleading posts claiming to show footage or information about the crash circulated online. / Reuters
June 12, 2025

Claims that the Air India plane that crashed in western India was maintained by a Turkish company are false, according to an investigation by Anadolu’s Fact-Check Line.

The plane carrying 242 people, en route from Ahmedabad, India, to Gatwick Airport in London, crashed on Thursday afternoon.

Following the accident, numerous misleading posts claiming to show footage or information about the crash circulated online.

Some social media posts claimed the passenger plane that went down had been maintained by Turkish Technic, a repair and overhaul centre operated by flag carrier Turkish Airlines.

Covering different aircraft

Anadolu’s Fact-Check Line, the news agency's service to combat misinformation, reported that the aircraft involved in the crash was a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, while the aircraft shown in photos online in front of Turkish Technic hangars was identified as a Boeing 777.

According to an April 9 Instagram post by Turkish Technic, its agreement with Air India covers full base maintenance operations specifically for its Boeing 777 fleet.

Sources said that the agreement between Turkish Technic and Air India only covered Boeing 777 aircraft, which are serviced at hangars in Istanbul and have continued operations without issues.

