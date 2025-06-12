An Air India plane bound for London with 242 people on board crashed minutes after taking off from India's western city of Ahmedabad on Thursday, authorities said.

Here's what world leaders have said so far:

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on X:

"The tragedy in Ahmedabad has stunned and saddened us. It is heartbreaking beyond words."

"In this sad hour, my thoughts are with everyone affected by it. Have been in touch with Ministers and authorities who are working to assist those affected."

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on X:

“On behalf of the Turkish Nation, I offer my condolences to the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives in the plane crash in Ahmedabad, India, and wish a speedy recovery to the injured.”

Turkish Foreign Ministry, on X:

“We are deeply saddened by the plane crash that occurred today (12 June) in Ahmedabad, India.

“We extend our condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in this tragic accident and to the people of India.”

US President Donald Trump, at a White House event:

"The plane crash was terrible. They (India) will handle it, I am sure, but I let them know that anything we can do, we'll be over there immediately."

"That is a terrible crash. It's one of the worst in aviation history."

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, on X:

"The scenes emerging of a London-bound plane carrying many British nationals crashing in the Indian city of Ahmedabad are devastating."

"I am being kept updated as the situation develops, and my thoughts are with the passengers and their families at this deeply distressing time."

Britain’s King Charles, in a statement on X:

"My wife and I have been desperately shocked by the terrible events in Ahmedabad this morning. Our special prayers and deepest possible sympathy are with the families and friends of all those affected by this appallingly tragic incident across so many nations, as they await news of their loved ones."

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, on X:

"Heartbroken to hear the news of a tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad, India. My prayers are with all who lost their loved ones in this horrible incident."

Bangladesh Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus in a message to Modi:

"We extend our deepest condolences to all the families who lost their dear ones at this tragic incident."

"We stand in solidarity with the people and Government of India, and offer our full support in any form."

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, on X:

"My deepest condolences to the families and loved ones grieving this terrible loss."

"Dear @narendramodi, Europe stands in solidarity with you and the people of India in this moment of sorrow."

Russian President Vladimir Putin to Modi, in an official telegram published on Kremlin website:

"Please accept my deep condolences on the tragic consequences of the airliner crash at Ahmedabad airport."

"Please convey words of sincere sympathy and support to the families and friends of the victims, as well as wishes of a swift recovery to all those injured in this catastrophe."

French President Emmanuel Macron, on X:

"We have learned with deep emotion of the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad, India. In this time of sorrow, I extend our heartfelt thoughts to the victims' loved ones and to Prime Minister @NarendraModi."

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, on X:

"On behalf of the Italian Government and myself, I express my sincere condolences to the families of the victims and our full solidarity with the Indian people in this moment of great sorrow."

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, on X:

"The news of a passenger plane crash in Ahmedabad is absolutely devastating. In this time of tragedy, Australia's thoughts are with everyone affected."

"Our government is receiving regular updates and we will continue to monitor the situation closely."

Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin, on X:

"My thoughts and prayers are with the people of India after the terrible plane crash in Ahmedabad earlier today. Thinking of the families of all those on board, along with the emergency services attending the scene."

Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, on X:

Dar said he was "saddened" by a plane crash in neighbouring India.

"Condolences over the loss of precious lives in this tragic incident. Our sympathies are with the families of the victims in this hour of grief," Dar, who also serves as deputy prime minister, said on social media platform X.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, on X:

Sharif described the crash as a "heartbreaking tragedy". "We extend our condolences to the families of the victims grieving this immense loss," he wrote on X.

Pope Leo XIV, on Telegram

"Deeply saddened by the tragedy involving an Air India aircraft near Ahmedabad, His Holiness Pope Leo XIV sends his heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of those who have lost their lives, together with the assurance of prayers for all involved in the recovery efforts."

"Commending the souls of the deceased to the mercy of the Almighty, His Holiness invokes upon all affected the divine blessings of healing and peace."

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, on X:

"On behalf of the Filipino people, I extend our most heartfelt condolences to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Government of India, and especially to the families and loved ones of all those who lost their lives."

"May the victims be remembered with dignity, and may the ongoing efforts to understand this tragedy bring comfort and clarity to those left behind."

Bangladesh Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, in a message to Modi:

"We extend our deepest condolences to all the families who lost their dear ones at this tragic incident."

"We stand in solidarity with the people and Government of India, and offer our full support in any form."

Prime Minister of Canada, Mark Carney, on X:

"Canada is deeply saddened by the crash of a London-bound Air India plane in Ahmedabad with 242 people on board, including one Canadian."

"Canadian officials remain in close contact with counterparts in the wake of this tragedy. Our thoughts are with all those affected."

General Secretary of British Airline Pilots’ Association Amy Leversidge:

"Pilots around the globe are deeply saddened by this news”.

Members of the British Airline Pilots' Association send condolences to all those affected.

"It is vital a full and thorough investigation is now carried out without interference or unhelpful speculation about the contributory factors so that future tragedies can be avoided."