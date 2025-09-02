Along a crowded street packed with makeshift homes for the displaced in south Gaza’s Rafah, Abu Samer sits slumped on a rickety chair outside his tent.

His mind and body weary from hunger and constant displacement over nearly two years, the Palestinian tries to catch a brief nap amid Gaza’s detritus on the sultry summer night.

But it turns out to be a futile exercise.

“I close my eyes, but sleep eludes me,” Samer, in his fifties, tells TRT World. “The noise, the fear and my restless thoughts, everything prevents me from sleeping. When I finally nod off, the sounds of explosions kick me awake.”

For Samer – as it is for Gaza’s two million-plus people – sleep is a luxury amid the pain and destruction inflicted by Israel.

Like many fathers, he sits guard in front of his tent while his wife and children try to get some sleep each night, sacrificing his own sleep and resting space for them.

“My neck and back hurt, and the chair is hard. But my heart is too soft to leave them without someone watching over them,” he says.

In Gaza, the scale of the ongoing war that has killed over 64,000 is not measured only by the number of bombs dropped or bullets fired, but also by the staggering number of sleepless nights Palestinians are having to endure.

This lack of sleep has had severe consequences.

Doctors say that hundreds of thousands of Palestinians are grappling with mental and physical ailments due to sleep deprivation, including severe post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), due to the incessant sound of exploding bombs, rumble of Israeli tanks and sonic boom of fighter jets overheard.

“What we are seeing in Gaza today resembles cases of psychological torture in prisons, where sleep deprivation is used as a means of breaking someone’s spirit,” says Mohammed S, a Gaza-based psychiatrist who only gave his first name for security reasons.

In every corner of the besieged enclave, through day and night, the sight of people trying desperately to get just a few minutes of sleep is a common sight – leaning against the remains of a standing wall, sat on the ground slumped over, or lying on part of a mattress shared with family among scores of others in vacant schools, temporary emergency shelters and tents for the displaced.

The breaking point

With thousands of houses and residential buildings completely destroyed, it is not uncommon to see people sleeping on top of each other in makeshift shelters made from pieces of plastic polymer sheeting or on sidewalks in the open air close to rubble and sewage.

Extended families of up to 25 people can be found crammed into small tents, with no individual sleeping space.

“I sleep on a backless chair and rest my head on my bag. The bag contains my identity papers; I keep them close so that I don’t lose them if we get bombed,” Musa’ed Hamdouna, an ex-UNRWA school caretaker from Rafah, tells TRT World.

It isn’t just the terrifying sound of bombs that keeps people awake. While daytime temperatures peak at 34 degree Celsius, the nights bring no respite.

Without electricity, air conditioning has become a distant dream.

Those who are lucky might manage a battery-powered fan, but it will just circulate hot air inside the tent. Still, it is a luxury only a few can afford.

“The heat is unbearable at the moment,” says Um Yaman, a mother living near the Al Shifa Medical Complex in North Gaza. “The tent is like an oven; there is no fan, no fresh air and no shade. The children sweat and toss and turn all night.”

“Recently, we have taken to sleeping outside on the sidewalk where it is slightly cooler, but the children wake up from the sounds of vehicles, air strikes and people screaming. My heart breaks for them, but there is nothing else I can do,” she tells TRT World.

If the overcrowding and hot summer nights aren’t causing a lack of sleep, the sheer fear and anxiety of war are causing insomnia, according to recent studies.

Palestinians find themselves living in a state of constant hypervigilance , which impacts the body’s ability to go to sleep.