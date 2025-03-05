WORLD
Russia, US to discuss Iran nuclear issue in their future negotiations
Moscow confirmed that US-Russia talks will cover Iran’s nuclear issue, with Moscow emphasising diplomacy and its commitment to peaceful solutions.
Moscow considers Iran a key topic in US-Russia negotiations. / AP
March 5, 2025

The Kremlin said on Wednesday that future talks between Russia and the United States would include discussions on Iran's nuclear programme, a subject it said had been "touched upon" in an initial round of US-Russia talks last month.

Bloomberg reported on Tuesday that Russia has agreed to assist US President Donald Trump’s administration in communicating with Iran on various issues, including on Tehran's nuclear programme and its regional engagements.

The Kremlin has not confirmed that but has made clear that Iran is now one of the subjects that will be discussed in more detail by Washington and Moscow.

"So far there is only an understanding that the Russian position really is that this problem of Iran's nuclear dossier should be solved exclusively by peaceful political and diplomatic means," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"We believe that there is potential for this, because Iran is our ally, our partner, and a country with which we are developing comprehensive, mutually beneficial and mutually respectful relations, and Russia is ready to do everything possible for this. The United States is aware of this."

Iran topic in US-Russia talks

Trump last month restored his "maximum pressure" campaign on Iran which includes efforts to drive its oil exports down to zero in order to stop Tehran from obtaining a nuclear weapon. Iran denies any such intention.

Russia has deepened its ties with Iran since the start of the Ukraine war and signed a strategic cooperation treaty with the country in January.

The Kremlin said that the subject of Iran was touched upon during Russia-US talks in Saudi Arabia last month.

"It was touched upon in Riyadh," Peskov said, adding "but not in detail."

SOURCE:Reuters
