Proceedings in the House of Lords were briefly disrupted as protesters threw leaflets and chanted slogans demanding the abolition of the unelected chamber.

The demonstration on Thursday, organised by the campaign group Assemble, called for the replacement of the Lords with a citizens' assembly selected by lottery.

The protest led to a short adjournment as security escorted the demonstrators out.

Videos from the scene captured protesters chanting: “Lords out, people in. Lords out, people in.”

The leaflets they scattered bore the message: “Never mind the Lords, here’s the House of People,” with the reverse side stating, “Aristocrats and oligarchs: Out. Posties, mums, nurses, and neighbours: In. Replace the House of Lords to save the UK.”

Assemble campaigns for governance reform, arguing that a citizens' assembly—where members are chosen at random—would create a more representative and democratic decision-making body.

Supporters believe this system would allow ordinary people to debate and address key issues more effectively than the current structure of Parliament.

The House of Lords has long faced criticism for its unelected nature, with reform debates recurring over the years.

However, efforts to overhaul or replace it have repeatedly stalled.