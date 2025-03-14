WORLD
2 min read
Putin calls on Ukrainian troops in Kursk to surrender
Putin says that Ukrainian soldiers in Kursk will be guaranteed life and dignified treatment if they lay down their arms.
Putin calls on Ukrainian troops in Kursk to surrender
Putin said on Thursday that he had "serious questions" about the proposal and that events in Kursk would influence the next moves towards a ceasefire. / AP
March 14, 2025

President Vladimir Putin has called on Ukrainian troops in the Russian region of Kursk to "surrender" as Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused the Russian leader of seeking to sabotage a ceasefire initiative.

US President Donald Trump urged Putin to spare the lives of the Ukrainian troops as he said his envoy had held "productive" talks with Russia's leader on a proposed 30-day ceasefire.

"We are sympathetic to President Trump's call," Putin said in remarks broadcast on Russian television.

"If they lay down their arms and surrender, they will be guaranteed life and dignified treatment," Putin said.

'Horrible massacre'

Earlier in the day, Trump said he had "very good and productive" call with Putin, expressing optimism about ending the war in Ukraine.

Trump said "thousands" of Ukrainian troops were "completely surrounded by the Russian military, and in a very bad and vulnerable position".

"I have strongly requested to President Putin that their lives be spared. This would be a horrible massacre, one not seen since World War II," Trump said.

Ukraine's military leadership denied the claims. "There is no threat of our units being encircled," Ukraine's General Staff posted on social media.

Zelenskyy gave a more sober assessment in comments to reporters in Kiev. "The situation in the Kursk region is obviously very difficult," he said, while insisting the campaign still had value.

Putin said on Thursday that he had "serious questions" about the proposal and that events in Kursk would influence the next moves towards a ceasefire.

Zelenskyy claimed the Russian leader was seeking to undermine the ceasefire initiative.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Gulf leaders call for ending Gaza war in summit with Trump
Gulf leaders call for ending Gaza war in summit with Trump
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
By Baba Umar
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us