Türkiye's Head of Communications Fahrettin Altun has described the ongoing situation in Palestine’s Gaza as "a black mark on human history" in a statement posted on social media platform X.

In his message on Friday, Altun highlighted the bombardment of civilians and the destruction of cities, calling the humanitarian crisis in Gaza a "deepening drama".

"As Türkiye, we continue to stand by the oppressed and be defenders of justice and human dignity," he wrote.

Altun emphasised Türkiye's commitment to the Palestinian cause under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's leadership, stating they will "continue to be the voice of the people of Gaza with determination."

He addressed the international community's response, saying: "To remain silent in the face of this oppression means losing humanity's conscience. The international community must now take responsibility and put an end to this injustice."

His message concluded with a call for solidarity with Gaza, urging people to support the Palestinian people.

Türkiye has been one of the most vocal critics of the Israeli war in Gaza, with President Erdogan repeatedly calling for international intervention to address the humanitarian situation.

More than 48,500 people have been killed, mostly women and children, in a brutal Israeli war on Gaza since October 2023. The onslaught was paused under the ceasefire and prisoner swap deal, which took hold in January.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.