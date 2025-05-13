WORLD
Security restored in Tripoli after armed clashes, Libyan prime minister says
Libya continues to face sporadic security crises fueled by a political divide that has persisted since 2022. / AFP
May 13, 2025

Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh said Tuesday that security was restored in Tripoli after armed clashes in the capital.

At least six people are killed in the clashes, an emergency medical service told AFP news agency on Tuesday, with local media earlier saying an armed group leader was among the dead.

"Six bodies have been retrieved from the sites of clashes around Abu Salim", a district of Tripoli, the Emergency Medicine and Support Centre reported.

The violence erupted in the capital on Monday, particularly in the Salah al-Din and Abu Salim neighborhoods, following the death of Abdel Ghani al-Kikli, who heads the Stability Support Apparatus, affiliated with the Presidential Council, according to Libyan media.

"I commend the ministries of interior and defense, and all members of the army and police, for the major achievement in restoring security and asserting the authority of the state in the capital," Dbeibeh said on X.

"What has been achieved today affirms that legitimate state institutions are capable of protecting the nation and preserving the dignity of its citizens," he added.

The premier called for ending the presence of “irregular groups and reinforcing the principle that there is no place in Libya except for state institutions, and no authority except that of the law."

Local media outlets, including Libya Al Ahrar TV, reported intermittent gunfire throughout the capital following Kikli’s death.

According to the reports, the 444th Brigade, a unit under the Defense Ministry, was involved in the clashes with the apparatus forces.

The Libyan Defense Ministry, for its part, confirmed that its forces had taken full control of the Abu Salim neighborhood, saying its military operation to contain the clashes “ended successfully.”

Libya continues to face sporadic security crises fueled by a political divide that has persisted since 2022.

Two rival governments claim authority: the internationally recognised Government of National Unity, led by Dbeibah in Tripoli, which controls the west, and a parallel government based in Benghazi, led by Osama Hammad, appointed by the House of Representatives, which controls the eastern parts of the country and some cities in the south.

Years of UN-led efforts to hold national elections have stalled, prolonging the country’s political fragmentation and armed conflict.

