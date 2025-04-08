US
Trump signs order to 'turbocharge coal mining' in US
Trump's new orders will lift regulatory barriers to coal extraction and suspend the planned closures of numerous coal-fired power plants across the country.
Trump says he is instructing the Justice Department to identify and fight state or local regulations that are putting coal miners out of business. / Reuters
April 8, 2025

US President Donald Trump has signed executive orders to "turbocharge coal mining" in the country, with Washington wanting to "more than double" electricity production to keep up with power-hungry artificial intelligence technology.

"It's such an honour to be here and making such a big move, such a bold move, in energy," Trump told reporters on Tuesday at a signing ceremony at the White House.

The executive orders will lift regulatory barriers to coal extraction and suspend the planned closures of numerous coal-fired power plants across the country.

Trump argued that former president Joe Biden and congressional Democrats tried to "abolish" the American coal industry for four years.

"The Democrats green new scam killed jobs and sent prices soaring here in America. But meanwhile, China opened two coal plants every single week, and other countries likewise went very strongly back into coal," he said.

Trump said that under the executive order: "We're slashing unnecessary regulations that targeted the beautiful clean coal. We will rapidly expedite leases for coal mining on federal lands ... and we'll streamline permitting."

Next-gen coal technology

Trump said he directed Energy Secretary Chris Wright to use billions of dollars in federal funding to invest in the next generation of coal technology and instructed him to save the state of Arizona’s coal plant from closure.

In addition, the president said he is instructing the Justice Department to identify and fight state or local regulations that are putting coal miners out of business.

He said he will tap the Defense Production Act to "turbocharge" coal mining in America.

The US needs more than double the electricity, he stressed.

"Earlier this afternoon, I signed another executive order to strengthen our electric grid by ensuring that coal-fired power plants are always available to meet surging demand for electricity," he said.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
