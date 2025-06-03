ISLAMOPHOBIA
2 min read
CAIR urges US to designate India as 'country of particular concern' over demolition of Muslim homes
"India's far-right Hindutva government has been escalating its targeting of Indian Muslims," CAIR says in its call on the US to take action against India.
CAIR urges US to designate India as 'country of particular concern' over demolition of Muslim homes
For years, the Modi government has been demolishing Muslim-owned homes and properties, in what critics say is a collective punishment. / AP
5 hours ago

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) has called on the US State Department to designate India as a "country of particular concern" after over 8,500 Muslim homes in the city of Ahmedabad were reportedly destroyed.

"India's far-right Hindutva government has been escalating its targeting of Indian Muslims. Violence and ethnic cleansing are becoming more common," CAIR's National Executive Director, Nihad Awad, said in a statement on Monday.

"It is time for the State Department to recognise India as a country of particular concern and take action to stop the Modi government from continuing its violence against Muslims, Christians, Sikhs and other minorities," he added.

Earlier, a report said that more than 8,500 homes were demolished in the area in an anti-encroachment drive, rendering thousands of Muslim families homeless.

The report said that despite the officials' claims that the move was targeting "illegal Bangladeshi migrants", many of those who lost their homes have been living there for decades.

It also said that the move appeared to selectively target Muslims, as several Hindu-owned properties were spared.

Targeting Indian Muslims

In recent years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has increased its actions targeting Indian Muslims.

In April, the Indian Parliament passed controversial changes to Waqf legislation, triggering protests in several parts of the country and a legal battle to overturn it.

Indian Muslims saw the move as an intention to change board structures, increase state oversight, and allow non-Muslims to be appointed to Waqf bodies for the first time.

For years, the Modi government has been demolishing Muslim-owned homes and properties, in what critics say is a collective punishment.

India has around 200 million Muslims, or roughly 14 percent of the population. Many of them face hate crimes and are usually lower in the caste system.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Trump open to meet Putin, Zelenskyy in Türkiye
Fidan: Second round of Russia-Ukraine talks held in 'constructive atmosphere'
Out of office, Matthew Miller now admits Israel committed war crimes in Gaza
Man convicted for burning Quran outside Turkish consulate in London
Floating piers, private military contractors — Why US bids to deliver aid to Gaza failed repeatedly
Indian billionaire Gautam Adani said to be under new scrutiny from US prosecutors
No negative outcome in second round of Russia-Ukraine talks: Türkiye
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Iran rules out nuclear deal if 'peaceful' uranium enrichment denied
Israel demolished record number of Palestinian structures in East Jerusalem last month: group
Here's everything you need to know about Poland's new president
Second round of Russia-Ukraine peace talks begin in Istanbul
Prague’s Muslims shunned in their bid to establish a mosque
Türkiye-Azerbaijan energy cooperation bolsters regional security: President Erdogan
Militants kill over 30 soldiers, overrun military base in Mali
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us