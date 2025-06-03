A magnitude 5.8 earthquake has struck in the Mediterranean Sea, according to Türkiye's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).

The quake occurred 10.43 kilometres off the coast of Marmaris district in Türkiye's southwestern Mugla province, AFAD said on Tuesday.

It was at a depth of 67.91 kilometres, it added.

Mugla Governor Idris Akbiyik said field scans are ongoing.

No "negative" situation has been reported so far, Akbiyik said on X.

He said there was no immediate report of any serious damage.