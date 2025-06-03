TÜRKİYE
Magnitude 5.8 earthquake strikes in Mediterranean
The quake occurred 10.43 kilometres off the coast of Marmaris district, according to AFAD.
Akbiyik said that seven people were being treated for injuries after jumping from windows or balconies in panic, but there was no immediate report of any serious damage. / AP
A magnitude 5.8 earthquake has struck in the Mediterranean Sea, according to Türkiye's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).

The quake occurred 10.43 kilometres off the coast of Marmaris district in Türkiye's southwestern Mugla province, AFAD said on Tuesday.

It was at a depth of 67.91 kilometres, it added.

Mugla Governor Idris Akbiyik said field scans are ongoing.

No "negative" situation has been reported so far, Akbiyik said on X.

He said there was no immediate report of any serious damage.

