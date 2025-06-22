UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for an immediate end to hostilities and the resumption of serious negotiations on Iran’s nuclear programme after the United States joined Israeli attacks on three Iranian nuclear sites.

"We now risk descending into a rathole of retaliation after retaliation," Guterres told the UN Security Council during an emergency session on Sunday.

"We must act – immediately and decisively – to halt the fighting and return to serious, sustained negotiations."

The UN chief warned that the people of the Middle East "cannot endure another cycle of destruction" and reminded Iran of its obligation to fully comply with the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.

IAEA chief: Window for dialogue is closing

Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), warned that the strikes had caused a "sharp degradation in nuclear safety and security", although there were no immediate radiation leaks.

Grossi said that the Natanz facility had suffered "major damage", including to key power infrastructure and underground halls containing uranium material.

He warned of potential chemical contamination and said the opportunity to return to negotiations was shrinking.

Iran’s UN envoy slams US 'complicity' with Israel

Iran’s Ambassador to the UN, Amir Saeid Iravani, denounced the US airstrikes as "another stain" in Washington’s political history and accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of dragging the US into "another baseless war".

Speaking at the Security Council session, Iravani said, "Once again, the internationally wanted war criminal Netanyahu succeeded in hijacking US foreign policy."

Russia and China condemn US and Israeli strikes

Russia's UN envoy, Vassily Nebenzia, condemned the air strikes in the strongest terms, calling them "irresponsible, dangerous and provocative actions committed by the USA against a sovereign member of the United Nations".

He warned that the US had "opened a Pandora’s Box", adding that "no one knows what new catastrophes and suffering it will bring."

China’s envoy, Fu Cong, echoed the criticism, saying that the US actions "seriously violate the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and international law".

UK and US defend strikes

Britain’s ambassador to the UN, Barbara Woodward, said the UK did not take part in the strikes but insisted that "Iran must not have a nuclear weapon," calling Tehran’s programme a "serious threat to international peace and security."

US Charge d’Affaires Dorothy Shea said the strikes were intended to dismantle Iran’s nuclear enrichment capacity.

"The time finally came for the United States, in the defence of its ally and our own citizens and interests, to act decisively," she said, warning Tehran against any retaliation.