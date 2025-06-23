A senior adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, has said that the country’s stockpile of enriched uranium remains intact despite US air strikes on its nuclear facilities.

Ali Shamkhani, a top figure in Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, said the strikes had failed to undermine Iran’s nuclear capabilities.

"Even if nuclear sites are destroyed, the game isn’t over.

Enriched materials, indigenous knowledge, and political will remain," he wrote on X.

"With legitimate defence rights, the political and operational initiative is now with the side that plays smart and avoids blind strikes.

Surprises will continue!" he added.

Iran claims pre-emptive evacuations before strikes

Iran’s state broadcaster, the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), reported that the targeted nuclear sites had been evacuated prior to the attack.

Sensitive materials were moved to secure locations in anticipation of air strikes, though no further details were provided.

Earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump confirmed that American forces had targeted three nuclear facilities – Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan – in coordination with Israel.

According to US officials, the attack included six bunker-buster bombs dropped by B-2 stealth bombers on Fordow, and dozens of submarine-launched cruise missiles fired at Natanz and Isfahan.

The strikes mark the latest escalation in a US-backed Israeli military campaign against Iran that began on 13 June, prompting Tehran to launch retaliatory missile attacks on Israel.