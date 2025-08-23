TÜRKİYE
Scholars at Gaza conference in Istanbul stress urgent aid obligation
Conference brings together more than 150 scholars from over 50 countries to discuss Israel’s war on Gaza and Islamic world’s response, with focus on humanitarian duty.
(IUMS) and the Foundation for Islamic Scholars in Türkiye held a news conference ahead of conference on Gaza (AA Photo) / AA
August 23, 2025

Prominent Muslim scholars on Saturday underscored the urgent obligation to provide aid to Palestinians in Gaza, as the second day of an international conference continued on Democracy and Freedom Island in Istanbul.

The gathering, titled “Islamic and Humanitarian Responsibility: Gaza,” is organised by the International Union of Muslim Scholars (IUMS) and the Foundation for Islamic Scholars in Türkiye.

It has brought together more than 150 scholars from over 50 countries to discuss Israel’s war on Gaza and the wider Islamic world’s response.

The day began with a protocol session featuring speeches from senior figures, including IUMS President Sheikh Ali Muhyiddin al Qaradaghi, Ali Erbas, head of Türkiye’s Presidency of Religious Affairs (Diyanet), and IUMS Secretary-General Sheikh Ali Muhammad al Sallabi.

Sheikh Abdul Wahab Aykinci, the President of the Ummat Association, opened the session on behalf of the organising committee.

At the same time, guest speeches were delivered by Iraqi and Turkish scholars, including Sheikh Ahmed Hassan Al-Taha of the Iraqi Fiqh Council and Professor Nasrullah Hacımuftuoglu, president of the Foundation for Islamic Scholars in Türkiye.

The first workshop centred on “the obligation of aid to Gaza,” where delegation heads presented recommendations.

Later in the day, the programme will feature a press briefing on the latest developments in Gaza, guest addresses, and will conclude with a public statement and protest in solidarity with Palestinians.

The eight-day event, which began Friday with prayers at Istanbul’s Eyup Sultan Mosque, will continue through August 29.

It is scheduled to close at the Ayasofya Grand Mosque with the issuance of the “Istanbul Declaration,” a document that organisers say will outline “concrete steps for political, humanitarian and legal action” in support of the Palestinian cause.

SOURCE:AA
