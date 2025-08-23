Prominent Muslim scholars on Saturday underscored the urgent obligation to provide aid to Palestinians in Gaza, as the second day of an international conference continued on Democracy and Freedom Island in Istanbul.

The gathering, titled “Islamic and Humanitarian Responsibility: Gaza,” is organised by the International Union of Muslim Scholars (IUMS) and the Foundation for Islamic Scholars in Türkiye.

It has brought together more than 150 scholars from over 50 countries to discuss Israel’s war on Gaza and the wider Islamic world’s response.

The day began with a protocol session featuring speeches from senior figures, including IUMS President Sheikh Ali Muhyiddin al Qaradaghi, Ali Erbas, head of Türkiye’s Presidency of Religious Affairs (Diyanet), and IUMS Secretary-General Sheikh Ali Muhammad al Sallabi.

Sheikh Abdul Wahab Aykinci, the President of the Ummat Association, opened the session on behalf of the organising committee.