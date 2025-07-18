WORLD
2 min read
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Prisoner swap, involving Americans detained in Venezuela and Venezuelan migrants jailed in El Salvador, marks a diplomatic win for both Maduro and Trump.
July 18, 2025

Venezuela has released 10 jailed Americans in a prisoner exchange that also sees the return of around 300 Venezuelan migrants held in El Salvador.

The resolution marks a rare diplomatic breakthrough between Caracas and Washington, while also fulfilling political goals for Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, US President Donald Trump, and Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele.

"Ten Americans who were detained in Venezuela are on their way to freedom," US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a post on social media, thanking both Trump and Bukele for brokering the deal.

The migrants — deported to El Salvador months ago under the Trump administration —had been imprisoned in CECOT, a Salvadoran facility known officially as the Terrorism Confinement Center.

The facility was built as part of Bukele's sweeping campaign against gangs.

Rights groups have accused the prison of abuse, with hundreds of deaths documented inside.

The migrants were held after the Trump administration invoked a wartime law to expedite their removal, alleging ties to the Tren de Aragua criminal network.

For Maduro, the return of the migrants is a political victory.

He has used their detention to what he calls US' varying standards on human rights, even drawing support from some of his critics.

Despite not recognising Maduro, the US has engaged in back-channel negotiations in recent months.

In May, Caracas released a US Air Force veteran, Scott St. Clair, who had travelled to South America seeking treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder.

That exchange, as well as a separate release of six other Americans, came after meetings between Maduro and Trump's special envoy, Richard Grenell.

During the talks, Grenell urged Venezuela to take back deported nationals.

More than 200 Venezuelan migrants remained in custody in El Salvador until the latest agreement.

Their legal status was largely unknown, as lawyers had limited access and details were withheld from the public.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
