South Korea’s ex PM enters presidential race
On June 3, the vote will decide who replaces impeached former president Yoon Suk Yeol
Former South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo announces bid for presidency / Reuters
May 2, 2025

South Korea’s former prime minister Han Duck-soo announced his bid for the presidency on Friday, joining the race in a snap election triggered by the impeachment of ex-president.

The June 3 vote will decide who replaces impeached former president Yoon Suk Yeol, who was removed from office of his ill-fated declaration of martial law in December that sank South Korea into prolonged political turmoil.

Political instability in the country intensified Thursday after a retrial was ordered for a presidential frontrunner over alleged election law violations, and as two key government figures – including Han – resigned.

Han had hinted at a possible presidential bid when he resigned as acting president and prime minister on Thursday, suggesting that he was willing to “take on a greater responsibility”. “For the future of the Republic of Korea, a country I deeply love, and for all of us, I have decided to do what I can,” Han said in a televised speech on Friday. “I will do my utmost to be chosen by our people in this presidential election.”

TRT Global - South Korea's Constitutional Court ousts impeached President Yoon Suk-yeol

Constitutional Court upholds Yoon's impeachment by parliament, ruling unanimously that he violated his constitutional duty by briefly declaring martial law on December 3 with no justifiable grounds.

The former prime minister took over as the country's acting president after Yoon was impeached by parliament in December. The 75-year-old career bureaucrat is expected to team up with Yoon’s People Power Party to launch a unified conservative campaign against liberal frontrunner Lee Jae-myung.

Across both liberal and conservative governments, Han has held a range of senior roles, including finance minister, trade minister and the country’s ambassador to the US. Notably, Han has twice served as prime minister, first under late former president Roh Moo-hyun and more recently under Yoon.

“I have dedicated my life to serving on the front lines of economic development as a proud public servant of the Republic of Korea,” Han said, pledging that he will tackle the ongoing crisis in trade involving Washington’s tariffs. He also vowed to amend the Constitution to shorten the presidential term.

South Korea’s single five-year presidential term has long faced criticism for concentrating excessive power in one individual, with critics accusing it of lacking sufficient checks and balances. Han’s announcement comes a day after the country’s highest court overturned a ruling that found frontrunner Lee not guilty of making false statements during a previous campaign, potentially scuppering his chances of running in the election next month.

On the same day, finance minister Choi Sang-mok, set to replace Han as acting president, stepped down as opposition lawmakers voted on his impeachment over alleged involvement in the martial law incident, among others. The impeachment procedure was suspended after Choi’s resignation.

SOURCE:AFP
