CLIMATE
2 min read
Deadly rain and storms leave 5 killed in Pakistan
Heavy rains destroyed homes, downed power lines, and disrupted life in several areas, marking the second major weather event in a week.
Deadly rain and storms leave 5 killed in Pakistan
Some 16 people were injured in rain-related incidents in AJK's Kotli district. / Reuters
May 27, 2025

A fresh rain spell compounded by thunderstorms and cloudbursts killed at least five people and injured another 80 in Pakistan, officials and local media reported.

The deaths were reported on Tuesday from Pakistan-administered Kashmir and northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province.

At least three people, including two women, were killed in different parts of Pakistan-administered Kashmir, also known as Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), in two incidents of cloudbursts, local broadcaster Dunya News reported.

Some 16 people were injured in rain-related incidents in AJK's Kotli district.

Cloudbursts destroyed dozens of houses, including a mosque in Muzaffarabad, the capital of Azad Kashmir, and Kotli.

A minor girl was killed, and 58 people were injured due to rains and thunderstorms in KP's Swabi district, a spokesman for Bacha Khan Medical Complex said.

Another person was killed in KP's Shangla district when lightning struck a home.

TRT Global - Death toll jumps to 19 in Pakistan from heavy rains

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority issued a warning earlier urging people to stay in safe places to avoid lightning and bad weather.

🔗

Strong winds

Several people were also injured in Peshawar, the capital of KP province.

Massive winds downed utility poles and trees, knocked off power, and caused roofs and walls to collapse in different parts of KP and Azad Kashmir.

The capital, Islamabad, was also struck by strong winds followed by rain, which uprooted trees and downed billboards.

This was the second massive rain spell to hit the region in less than a week.

Some 19 people were killed and over 90 injured in rain-related accidents in Punjab and KP last week.

TRT Global - Four dead as strong winds and dust storm hit Indian capital

Severe weather caused over 100 flight delays, downed trees, and widespread waterlogging.

🔗

SOURCE:AA
Explore
US-Russia war of words: Just bluster or real threat?
US-Russia war of words: Just bluster or real threat?
By Zeynep Conkar
Paris to deploy 5,400 officers ahead of Champions League final clash
Paris to deploy 5,400 officers ahead of Champions League final clash
Storytelling for healing: Istanbul teachers bring fairy tales to hospital wards
Storytelling for healing: Istanbul teachers bring fairy tales to hospital wards
Charity group accuses controversial US-backed aid foundation of 'stealing' aid, using logo
Charity group accuses controversial US-backed aid foundation of 'stealing' aid, using logo
Steve Witkoff's Gaza truce plan allows Israel to resume genocide after 60 days
Steve Witkoff's Gaza truce plan allows Israel to resume genocide after 60 days
Ben & Jerry's says Israel is carrying out genocide in Gaza
Ben & Jerry's says Israel is carrying out genocide in Gaza
Nearly 7,000 UN jobs at risk with proposed 20% budget cut — internal memo
Nearly 7,000 UN jobs at risk with proposed 20% budget cut — internal memo
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US signals global suspension of foreign student visa processing will be brief
US signals global suspension of foreign student visa processing will be brief
US court restores major portions of Trump tariffs in temporary ruling
US court restores major portions of Trump tariffs in temporary ruling
Russia awaits Kiev’s nod for Istanbul peace talks
Russia awaits Kiev’s nod for Istanbul peace talks
Italy offers to treat injured Palestinian boy who lost 9 siblings in Israeli strike
Italy offers to treat injured Palestinian boy who lost 9 siblings in Israeli strike
Trump’s threatened ban on foreign students casts shadow over Harvard graduation ceremony
Trump’s threatened ban on foreign students casts shadow over Harvard graduation ceremony
Türkiye offers to host Russia-Ukraine peace talks
Türkiye offers to host Russia-Ukraine peace talks
Erdogan sends off Türkiye’s first floating gas production platform to Black Sea
Erdogan sends off Türkiye’s first floating gas production platform to Black Sea
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us