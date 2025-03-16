AFRICA
US travel ban: Several African countries among 40 targeted
The proposed travel ban follows an executive order by President Donald Trump requiring the State Department to identify countries with insufficient screening processes.
Donald Trump imposed travel bans on Muslim-majority countries during his first term in office. / Reuters
March 16, 2025

The US is considering new travel bans targeting citizens of over 40 countries, according to a New York Times report.

The draft proposal, developed by the State Department, categorises nations into three tiers based on the severity of restrictions.

The Red List includes 11 countries—Afghanistan, Bhutan, Cuba, Iran, Libya, North Korea, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, Venezuela, and Yemen—facing a complete entry ban.

Angola and Zimbabwe

The Orange List imposes sharp visa restrictions on 10 countries, including Belarus, Pakistan, and Russia, with possible exceptions for wealthy business travellers.

The Yellow List gives 22 countries, such as Angola and Zimbabwe, 60 days to address US concerns about vetting processes or face stricter measures.

The proposal follows an executive order by President Donald Trump requiring the State Department to identify countries with insufficient screening processes.

Officials who spoke to the newspaper urged that the list is not final and may change before reaching the White House.

The potential bans expand on Trump’s earlier travel restrictions in his first term, which targeted seven countries.

The move aligns with the administration’s broader anti-immigration agenda, including efforts to tighten border security and reduce immigration.

SOURCE:AA
