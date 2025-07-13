Azule Energy, a partnership between BP and Eni in Angola, discovered gas in its first gas-specific exploration well off the country's shores, the national oil and gas agency ANGP said late on Friday.

Found in block 1/14, the Gajajeira-01 well drilled in the lower Congo Basin encountered gas and condensate-bearing rock, with preliminary estimates suggesting gas volumes could exceed 1 trillion cubic feet and up to 100 million barrels of associated condensate.

"This is a landmark moment for gas exploration in Angola," Adriano Mongini, CEO of Azule Energy said in a joint statement.

"The Gajajeira-01 well is the first dedicated gas exploration well in the country and its success reinforces our confidence in the potential of the Lower Congo Basin."

The block is operated by Azule Energy (35%) in association with Equinor (30%), Sonangol E&P (25%), and privately owned Angolan company Acrep S.A. (10%).