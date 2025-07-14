African leaders are mourning the death of former Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, who passed away at 82 on Sunday in a London hospital.

Tributes have highlighted his commitment to service, integrity, and contributions to Nigeria and the African continent.

The African Union described Buhari as ''a principled and resolute leader who served Nigeria with honour and conviction.’’

''Throughout his tenure, he remained a committed Pan-Africanist—an advocate for regional integration, good governance, and African-led solutions to the continent’s pressing challenges. He was a steadfast supporter of multilateral cooperation and a tireless champion of peace and stability across Africa,'' the Chairperson of the African Union Commission Mahmoud Ali Youssouf said in a statement.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of Nigeria honoured Buhari as a dedicated servant of the nation, describing him as a patriot.

"Buhari was, to the very core, a patriot, a soldier, a statesman. His legacy of service and sacrifice endures. He served Nigeria with unwavering dedication," Tinubu said in a statement on X.

The Transitional President of Burkina Faso, Captain Ibrahim Traoré, also offered his condolences.

"I extend my sincere condolences and those of the Burkinabe people to the Nigerian people and the family of the illustrious deceased. I salute the memory of this soldier and statesman who worked for the development of his country.”

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, for his part, recognised Buhari's efforts in strengthening regional ties.

“As South Africa, we stand with the nation of Nigeria in your mourning. President Buhari’s leadership brought our two nations closer together, and as we did so, this partnership contributed to Africa’s collective growth and development,” Ramaphosa wrote in his tribute on social media.

Kenyan President William Ruto emphasised Buhari's impact across the continent and praised him for his wisdom and commitment.

"President Buhari's demise is a loss not only to the people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria but also to the entire African continent, which has been immeasurably enriched by his wisdom and steadfast commitment to the liberation and prosperity of the Nigerian people."

Senegal’s Bassirou Diomaye Faye also paid tribute, calling the late Nigerian leader a prominent African figure.

“Senegal salutes the memory of a prominent figure in Nigerian and African political life. I extend my heartfelt condolences to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the family of the deceased, and the brotherly people of Nigeria.

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu also expressed her condolences: “I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of the former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency Muhammadu Buhari. On behalf of the Government and the people of the United Republic of Tanzania, I convey our heartfelt condolences.”

Former Nigerian Vice President Atiku Abubakar, a presidential aspirant who contested against Buhari in the 2019 presidential elections, highlighted Buhari’s patriotism and resilience.

“I am deeply saddened by the news of the passing of former President Muhammadu Buhari, a man whose life was defined by unflinching patriotism, stoic discipline, and a lifelong commitment to the sovereignty and unity of our great nation.”

Abubakar said Buhari was a "symbol of Nigeria’s resilience" and that his death is a "profound national tragedy."

Former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan who, as incumbent, lost to Buhari in the 2015 presidential elections, praised Buhari’s service and integrity.

"President Buhari was a notable leader, patriot, and elder statesman who served our beloved nation as both a military Head of State and President, to the best of his abilities."

Jonathan concluded that Buhari's legacy will endure in the hearts of those who value "sacrifice, integrity, perseverance, and devotion to national ethos."

Buhari governed Nigeria as a military head of state from December 1983 to August 1985 before he was toppled in a military coup.

He later joined politics running unsuccessfully three times for the presidency from 2003 to 2011, before eventually making history in 2015 as the first opposition candidate to defeat an incumbent president in an election.

Buhari won the election under the All Progressives Congress, a political party formed by a coalition of opposition politicians.

Following the widely-hailed election victory, Buhari served for two consecutive terms as president until 2023, when he handed over to current President Bola Tinubu.