TÜRKİYE
1 min read
President Erdogan says Türkiye is working to remove terrorism from the region's agenda
Turkish president tells UAE leader in phone call that efforts for a 'Terror-free Türkiye' will continue with determination, highlighting strategic partnership and regional peace initiatives.
President Erdogan says Türkiye is working to remove terrorism from the region's agenda
During the call, Erdogan said these efforts will continue with determination, according to Türkiye’s Communications Directorate. / AA
July 13, 2025

Türkiye has taken a step to remove terrorism from both the country's and the region’s agenda through its ‘Terror-free Türkiye’ initiative, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in a phone call.

During Sunday’s call, Erdogan said these efforts will continue with determination, according to Türkiye’s Communications Directorate.

Al Nahyan expressed that Ankara’s ‘Terror-free Türkiye’ goal will significantly contribute to regional security, and also extended his wishes for a successful completion of the process.

Erdogan also stressed that the strategic partnership between Türkiye and the UAE has yielded positive results in all fields, noting the great potential between the two countries, particularly in the defence industry and emerging technologies.

The Turkish president added that Ankara is closely monitoring the peace negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia launched in Abu Dhabi and will continue supporting endeavours to establish lasting calm in the Caucasus.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Zimbabwe aims to break ground for $270m new lithium plant this year
South Africa's Eskom targets mainly clean energy sources by 2040
Egypt confident of meeting preconditions for $8 billion external loan
Türkiye, UAE seal seven deals in Ankara to deepen partnership
Nigeria's inflation falls for third month in June
South Africa urges increased intra-African trade amid US tariffs
At least three killed, 34 others injured as Israel strikes Syria's capital
Khamenei says Iran capable of delivering 'stronger strikes' on Israel, US
Eswatini says prisoners deported into the country from US pose no threat to public
What is Israel up to in Syria's Sweida?
New Israeli air strikes pummel Syrian capital Damascus
Trump's tariffs threaten 100,000 jobs in South Africa - central bank chief
UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Türkiye visit marks deepening strategic ties
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Israel strikes gate of Syrian army HQ in Damascus
Illegal Israeli settlers seize control of historic Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us