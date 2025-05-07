AFRICA
M23 rebels seize mining town in DRC's South Kivu province
M23 rebels have seized the mining town of Luhwindja in DRC's eastern province of South Kivu, the latest of their several captures.
Since January 2025, M23 rebels have made advances into eastern DRC, capturing key towns there.
May 7, 2025

M23 rebels continued to capture more areas in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, with the latest in the mining town of Luhwindja in the southeastern part of South Kivu province, officials confirmed to Anadolu on Wednesday.

“The fighting began at 10am and lasted until 11pm on Tuesday between M23 and volunteers known as Wazalendo, who are citizens volunteering to assist the Congolese army,” Kyalundawa Mwangye, a local civil society official in Luhwindja, told Anadolu over the phone.

However, he said, “M23 was stronger and drove them out of the city, and we are still in our homes.”

According to witnesses, the rebels, who are allegedly supported by neighbouring Rwanda, appeared to have targeted the town for its valuable natural resources, particularly gold and copper.

Intense fighting

When contacted about the rebels' latest seizure of the town, DR Congo's military army spokesperson General Sylvain Ekenge expressed disappointment that M23 continues to seize villages without fighting, warning that if provocation continues, they will be held accountable and respond.

During his talks with Anadolu on the phone, he, however, made no mention of the M23 rebels' seizure of Luhwindja town.

Meanwhile, clashes have been ongoing in the eastern region of DR Congo since Wednesday morning, local sources said.

Intense fighting was also reported in the village of Minembwe between the Congolese army and the Twirwaneho rebel group, which is linked to the Burundi-based rebel group Red-Tabara and is reportedly supported by M23.

Despite ongoing peace talks between the rebel group and the Congolese government, the country has been embroiled in conflict for more than three decades, killing thousands of civilians and forcing many more to flee as refugees, both inside and outside the country.

SOURCE:AA
