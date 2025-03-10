SPORTS
Africa's strong contingents at 2025 Special Olympics Winter Games
The Special Olympics is a global organisation that provides sports competitions for children and adults with intellectual disabilities.
March 10, 2025

Athletes from five African nations are among the 1,500 participants at the 2025 Special Olympics World Winter Games in Turin, Italy.

The Special Olympics is a global organisation that provides sports competitions for children and adults with intellectual disabilities, with this year's edition running from March 8 to 15, 2025.

Kenya, Ghana, Namibia, Senegal, and South Africa will represent the African continent and field players in speed skating, athletics, equestrian, football, swimming, and table tennis.

Team Kenya floorball coach Linet Lekanayla told organisers that representing Kenya in the World Games is both an honour to “showcase our talents in a world forum” and “raise the pride of our nation in every game we play.”

South Africa's six athletes will showcase skills in figure skating, and Senegal, with a robust team of 24 athletes, will fight for medals in athletics, equestrian, football, swimming, and table tennis.

Over 1500 athletes and partners are expected to attend the gathering, as well as 2000 volunteers and 1000 officials, organisers said in a statement.

The Special Olympics World Winter Games will feature games in alpine skiing in Sestriere, cross-country skiing in Pragelato, dance sport in Bardonecchia, figure skating, floorball, short track speed skating, snowboarding, and snowshoeing.

Organisers said the 2025 Special Olympics World Winter Games are not just about athletic achievement; “they are about celebrating the human spirit, fostering inclusion, and breaking down barriers.”

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
