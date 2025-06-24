AFRICA
3 min read
Kenya sending UAE arms to Rapid Support Forces: Sudan's army
Sudan's army-backed government has accused Kenya of funnelling weapons from the United Arab Emirates to the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.
Kenya sending UAE arms to Rapid Support Forces: Sudan's army
The paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have been fighting against the Sudanese army since April 2023. / Others
June 24, 2025

Sudan's army-backed government accused Kenya on Tuesday of funnelling weapons from the United Arab Emirates to the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, at war with the regular army since April 2023.

The army last month "uncovered Kenyan-labelled arms and ammunition in the terrorist RSF militia's weapon caches in Khartoum," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

The army and RSF have traded accusations for months of receiving arms from foreign powers, including the UAE, Egypt, Iran and Russia.

"Kenya has been one of the main conduits of the Emirati military supplies to the terrorist RSF militia," the foreign ministry charged.

'Outside powers fueling the fire': Guterres

The war between army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his former deputy, RSF commander Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, has killed thousands and uprooted more than 13 million.

United Nations chief Antonio Guterres has repeatedly warned "outside powers are fuelling the fire" and called for an end to foreign arms deliveries to the warring parties, without naming specific countries.

The UAE has been repeatedly accused of arming the RSF through neighbouring Chad and Libya.

The army-backed government has long been able to count on the support of Egypt.

Sudan cuts ties with UAE

It severed ties with the UAE in March, declaring it an "aggressor state" and accusing it of using the RSF as a "proxy" to attack Sudan.

Abu Dhabi has repeatedly denied the accusations, despite numerous reports from UN experts, US lawmakers and international organisations.

The army-backed government has long been angered by Kenya's readiness to host RSF leaders and has imposed a ban on imports from the East African country.

In late February, the RSF and its allies signed a charter in the Kenyan capital to establish a rival government.

Natural resources and Red Sea

The foreign ministry statement claimed Kenya "admitted" last week that the UAE is supporting the RSF "to seize Sudan's natural resources and to establish a foothold on the Red Sea."

In a now-deleted post on X, Kenyan Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura had on June 16 written that "Egypt and Iran back (the Sudanese Armed Forces); the UAE backs RSF."

On the ground, fierce fighting has continued between the army and the RSF.

World Health Organization chief Tedros Adghanom Ghebreyesus said on Tuesday that "another appalling attack" on Sudan's decimated health sector had claimed over 40 civilian lives in West Kordofan state.

According to the Emergency Lawyers, a volunteer war monitoring group, an army drone strike hit Al-Mujlad Hospital, over 800 kilometres southwest of Khartoum, on Saturday.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Ugandan opposition figure Bobi Wine to run for president
Nigerian gangs kill 20 soldiers in raid
Palestine's Abbas bets on Trump to get peace deal done with Israel
Burial of Zambian ex-president in South Africa halted mid-ceremony
Kenya protests: One dead, 17 hospitalised as media coverage banned
'By stratagems shall you make war': Netanyahu cites Hebrew Bible to justify Israeli attacks on Iran
Trump tells Congress Iran had nuclear weapons programme, contradicts US intelligence agencies
Liberians seeking US visas told to unlock social media accounts
Thousands take to the streets in Kenya to mark deadly crackdown on protesters
In pictures: Iranians celebrate 'victory' over Israel in 12-Day conflict
Zambia seeks to halt burial of ex-president Lungu in South Africa
Kenya braces for fresh protests one year after storming parliament
Advancing ties could help achieve $100B trade target, Erdogan tells Trump on NATO summit sidelines
Detained Chadian opposition leader Succes Masra begins 'hunger strike'
UN eyes end of 'transitional processes' in Libya
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us