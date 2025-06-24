AFRICA
2 min read
Insurgent groups target children for abduction in Mozambique
Insurgents active in northern Mozambique are increasingly abducting children, with at least 120 kidnapped this year, the Human Rights Watch has said.
Insurgent groups target children for abduction in Mozambique
Insurgent attacks in northern Mozambique have increased in recent years. / Getty Images
June 24, 2025

Insurgents active in northern Mozambique are increasingly abducting children, with at least 120 kidnapped this year although some have already been released, Human Rights Watch said on Tuesday.

The gas-rich region has been plagued for years by insurgent violence that has killed thousands of people, caused others to flee and forced the suspension of a giant gas exploration project by TotalEnergies.

The armed group operating in Cabo Delgado province "has ramped up abductions of children", using them as fighters or for labour or marriage, the rights group said in a statement.

"In recent days, 120 or more children have been abducted," said Abudo Gafuro, executive director at the Kwendeleya national organisation that monitors attacks, in the statement.

Resurgence of kidnappings

This was the number of abductions recorded since January 2025, HRW deputy Africa director Ashwanee Budoo-Scholtz told AFP when asked for details.

"Most of the abducted children are being used for transporting looted goods, forced labour, forced marriages, and taking part in the fighting," the statement said.

Some children had been released and it was unclear how many remained in the hands of the armed group, known locally as al-Shabab – though with no links to the Somali militants of a similar name.

HRW said it had interviewed nine people – Cabo Delgado residents, journalists, civil society activists and a UN official – who had all expressed concern about "the resurgence of kidnappings".

 

 

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Ugandan opposition figure Bobi Wine to run for president
Nigerian gangs kill 20 soldiers in raid
Palestine's Abbas bets on Trump to get peace deal done with Israel
Burial of Zambian ex-president in South Africa halted mid-ceremony
Kenya protests: One dead, 17 hospitalised as media coverage banned
'By stratagems shall you make war': Netanyahu cites Hebrew Bible to justify Israeli attacks on Iran
Trump tells Congress Iran had nuclear weapons programme, contradicts US intelligence agencies
Liberians seeking US visas told to unlock social media accounts
Thousands take to the streets in Kenya to mark deadly crackdown on protesters
In pictures: Iranians celebrate 'victory' over Israel in 12-Day conflict
Zambia seeks to halt burial of ex-president Lungu in South Africa
Kenya braces for fresh protests one year after storming parliament
Advancing ties could help achieve $100B trade target, Erdogan tells Trump on NATO summit sidelines
Detained Chadian opposition leader Succes Masra begins 'hunger strike'
UN eyes end of 'transitional processes' in Libya
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us