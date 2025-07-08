The Mogadishu Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Faculty of Health Sciences, affiliated with the University of Health Sciences (UHS), has proudly graduated 172 students in a ceremony held in the Somali capital, Mogadishu.

As part of UHS’s mission to produce qualified healthcare professionals, the event on Monday was filled with joy, pride, and heartfelt moments, emphasising the institution’s ‘’humanity-first’’ philosophy.

Hosted by Dean Prof. Dr. Raşit Gündoğdu, the graduation ceremony brought together Somali government officials, Türkiye’s Ambassador to Mogadishu Alper Aktaş, representatives from Turkish institutions operating in Somalia, and the families of the graduates.

UHS Rector Prof. Dr. Kemalettin Aydın participated online. In a powerful speech, he emphasised that the occasion was more than a graduation, but a realisation of a civilisational ideal.

“Today’s ceremony is not merely about awarding diplomas. It symbolises a bridge of civilisation built upon brotherhood and dedicated hearts. In regions neglected by the global system and drained by exploitative structures, we take pride in raising healthcare professionals equipped with knowledge, compassion, and a love for humanity,’’ Aydın added.

‘Beacon of hope’

‘’As the UHS, we do more than educate—we forge bonds of the heart and fulfill a historical responsibility. Each healthcare worker trained in Somalia will also be a voice for the oppressed and a conscience for humanity,’’ he said.

‘’On this meaningful occasion, I pay tribute to Sultan Abdulhamid II, who laid the intellectual foundations of our university centuries ago with the establishment of the Mekteb-i Tıbbiye-i Şahane, blending knowledge and compassion in a visionary mission,’’ the rector emphasized.

‘’I also express my deepest gratitude to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who revived this vision in the modern era by founding our university in 2015 and leading the way in global health education’’

He said the university will continue to serve as a ‘’beacon of hope not only in Türkiye but in every corner of our shared cultural geography’’ and that it is a ‘’service to God and humanity.”

The Turkish Ambassador to Somalia Alper Aktaş highlighted that relations between Türkiye and Somalia have grown beyond friendship into a strategic partnership.

He noted that the Mogadishu Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Faculty of Health Sciences has become a model institution for health education not only in Somalia but across the African continent.

‘We worked hard to succeed’

He reaffirmed Türkiye’s commitment to continue supporting Somalia in the fields of health, education, and humanitarian aid.

Somali Minister of Education Nura Mustaf Mukhtar reflected on the deep-rooted partnership between the two countries, tracing it back to Türkiye’s humanitarian assistance to Somalia in 2011.

“Today, we are witnessing how those seeds have grown into a strong tree,” she said. Minister Mukhtar expressed pride in the graduates—especially those from the Emergency Aid and Disaster Management Department—and congratulated all, with particular mention of those from the Nursing and Midwifery programmes.

Speaking on behalf of the graduates, Fowsiya Abdikadir stated that their education at UHS instilled not only academic knowledge but also a deep sense of responsibility.

“We worked hard to reach this point. I am grateful to our university and everyone who supported us along the way,” she said.

The ceremony concluded with the award of certificates, a cap-tossing celebration, and group photographs.