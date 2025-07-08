Nigeria’s Vice-President Kashim Shettima says exploring nuclear weapon capabilities is not Africa’s priority at the moment as the continent focuses on improving the living conditions of the masses and tackling climate change.

“We are fighting poverty; we are fighting a war against the relationship between the economy and ecology in sub-Saharan Africa. We have no business dabbling in anything that has to do with nuclear weapons,” Shettima said.

He made the remarks on Monday during a courtesy visit by the head of Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization (CTBTO), Robert Floyd.

The CTBTO is a global body that pushes for a ban on nuclear explosions whether for military or civilian purposes.

Peaceful nuclear use

The Nigerian vice-president noted that nuclear conflicts never result in a win-win situation.

“Africa’s priority at the moment is to address its existential challenges, poverty and the effects of climate change, not the pursuit of nuclear weapons capability,” he said.

Nigeria and China in September 2024 entered into an agreement on development of nuclear energy for civilian use to find solutions to Nigeria's power deficit.

Over the years, several other African countries have signed deals with nuclear-armed states for peaceful use of nuclear technology including boost energy production.

Shettima’s statement comes amidst increasing international tensions and calls for restraint on nuclear weapons.