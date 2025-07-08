AFRICA
2 min read
Nigeria's VP Shettima: Africa has no 'business with nuclear weapons'
Africa’s priority at the moment is to address its existential challenges, including poverty and the effects of climate change, said Nigeria’s Vice-President Kashim Shettima.
Nigeria's VP Shettima: Africa has no 'business with nuclear weapons'
There have been growing international calls for nuclear disarmament by the major powers. / Getty
July 8, 2025

Nigeria’s Vice-President Kashim Shettima says exploring nuclear weapon capabilities is not Africa’s priority at the moment as the continent focuses on improving the living conditions of the masses and tackling climate change.

We are fighting poverty; we are fighting a war against the relationship between the economy and ecology in sub-Saharan Africa. We have no business dabbling in anything that has to do with nuclear weapons,” Shettima said.

He made the remarks on Monday during a courtesy visit by the head of Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization (CTBTO), Robert Floyd.

The CTBTO is a global body that pushes for a ban on nuclear explosions whether for military or civilian purposes.

Peaceful nuclear use

The Nigerian vice-president noted that nuclear conflicts never result in a win-win situation.

“Africa’s priority at the moment is to address its existential challenges, poverty and the effects of climate change, not the pursuit of nuclear weapons capability,” he said.

Nigeria and China in September 2024 entered into an agreement on development of nuclear energy for civilian use to find solutions to Nigeria's power deficit.

Over the years, several other African countries have signed deals with nuclear-armed states for peaceful use of nuclear technology including boost energy production.

Shettima’s statement comes amidst increasing international tensions and calls for restraint on nuclear weapons.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
Sierra Leone's Tiwai Island added to UNESCO's World Heritage list
Israel took his first and last breath, jailed him before he was born, now killed him
Is the worldwide ‘gold rush’ by central banks fuelling the price surge?
By Kazim Alam
Nigeria jails 44 people for involvement in Boko Haram terrorism
Erdogan, Aliyev discuss bilateral ties and regional security in phone call
Liberia says 'no offence taken' over Trump's praise of president's English
Syria's al Sharaa arrives in Azerbaijan for 1st official visit
Tributes at funeral of former South African deputy president Mabuza
Boeing settles with man whose family died in Ethiopian Airlines crash
Türkiye has won: Erdogan says after PKK terrorists disarm
Zambia urges citizens abroad without valid papers to return home
Air India jet fuel cut off moments before crash that killed 260 — probe
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN suspends food assistance in West, Central Africa over funding cuts
Mountains in Cameroon, Malawi awarded World Heritage status
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us