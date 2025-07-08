BUSINESS & TECHNOLOGY
2 min read
Fire at Cairo telecom hub disrupts internet, phone
The fire halted phone calls, disrupted internet access and air traffic, although officials said early Tuesday that all halted flights had taken off.
Fire at Cairo telecom hub disrupts internet, phone
A firefighter tries to put off a fire that broke out in a telecommunications hub, which led to communications disruptions across the Egyptian capital / Reuters
July 8, 2025

Egyptian officials said Tuesday a fire that engulfed a main telecom company building in downtown Cairo the day before left four people dead and over two dozen injured.

The four were Telecom Egypt employees who had been inside the building, the workers’ union of the company said in a statement.

Egypt's Minister of Communications and Information Technology, Amr Talaat, said in a statement on Tuesday that services will be gradually restored within 24 hours.

In a statement on Tuesday, Telecom Egypt said it mourned the employees that lost their lives and offered support for their families.

Air traffic resumes

The fire halted phone calls, and disrupted internet access, with internet monitoring group Netblocks saying network data showed national connectivity at 62% of ordinary levels.

It also disrupted air traffic, but the civil aviation ministry said early Tuesday all halted flights have taken off.

RELATEDTRT Global - Nostalgia and rethinking 'cosmopolitan' Egypt

Hossam Abdel Ghaffar, the health ministry spokesperson, told The Associated Press that the number of the injured increased from 14 to 26, including those who suffered from smoke suffocation. All were hospitalized and some have been discharged, he said.

The fire began in one of the halls on the floor housing telecom operators and spread to other floors due to its intensity, according to the Communications Ministry.

Widespread disruption

The blaze, which broke out at the landmark 10-story Telecom Egypt building, prompted a temporary outage of internet and mobile phone services.

The Egyptian Stock Exchange halted trading on Tuesday due to widespread disruption impacting the efficiency of the trading system.

Amr Talaat, minister of communications and information technology, said all services were transferred to more than one switchboard to operate as an alternative network

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
Explore
Chatbot Grok sparks debate over reliability after spreading vulgarity, hate, disinformation
A win for war on terror: Türkiye’s military campaign forces PKK to disband
Türkiye rejects remarks that deny Srebrenica genocide in defiance of international court rulings: Pr
800 years on, Türkiye celebrates the wit and wisdom of its own Nasreddin Hodja
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Nigeria rejects US 'pressure' to accept Venezuelan deportees
Istanbul's Ayasofya Grand Mosque marks fifth anniversary
Explained: How Bosnian Serbs tried to cover up the Srebrenica genocide
By Edibe Beyza Caglar
TRT Balkan wins two journalism awards for Srebrenica stories
Turkish satellite Turksat begins beaming internet to Syria
ICC deputy prosecutor says 'war crimes, crimes against humanity' ongoing in Sudan's Darfur
More than 40,000 children suffering 'acute malnutrition' in Sudan's North Darfur state
Mali sells gold seized from Canadian firm Barrick
Mali's Goita signs law approving extension of his transitional presidency
Côte d'Ivoire 'has sold' 850,000 tonnes of 2025/26 cocoa export contracts
Erdogan to Stocker: Opportunity to end Russia-Ukraine war should not be wasted
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us