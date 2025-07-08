At least 70 people were killed and many others injured as bandits ambushed local vigilantes on Monday in Kanam local government area of Plateau state, north-central Nigeria.

According to local media, most of the victims were vigilantes invited from different communities to address incessant attacks by bandits in Kanam.

Aliyu Baffa, chairman of the vigilance group in the affected area, said the bandits ambushed the vigilantes as they were heading to their hideout in the government reserve forest popularly known as Madam Forest.

“We have buried more than 60 as no fewer than 70 people were killed. Some vigilantes who escaped confirmed that they were overwhelmed by the bandits,” Baffa told Anadolu on Tuesday.

Many displaced

Residents, who spoke with Anadolu, said many have been displaced as a result of the incident.

“The bandits killed vigilantes securing us so we had no choice but to vacate the community. They burnt our houses and rendered us homeless. Some of the people killed were buried this morning,” said Kazeeem Muhammad, a resident who on Monday left Plateau to Taraba state.

Shapi’i Sambo, a youth leader in the affected area, said efforts are continuing to determine the exact number of those killed in the incident.

Police have yet to issue any statement on the attack nearly 24 hours after the incident. Alabo Alfred, spokesperson of Plateau State Police Command, did not respond to Anadolu queries.

Security challenge

Banditry in Nigeria, particularly in the northwest and north-central regions, poses a significant security challenge. These groups are notorious for their brutality, frequently attacking villages, kidnapping residents for ransom, and looting property.

Though President Bola Tinubu has taken a firm stance against bandits and terrorists in Nigeria, the groups continue to wreak havoc.