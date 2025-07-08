AFRICA
2 min read
South Sudan's President Salva Kiir fires army chief after seven months in post
South Sudan's President Salva Kiir has fired the country's army chief after seven months in the post and named a replacement.
South Sudan's President Salva Kiir fires army chief after seven months in post
South Sudan's President Salva Kiir sacked the country's army chief on July 7, 2025. / Photo: AP
July 8, 2025

South Sudan's President Salva Kiir has fired the country's army chief after seven months in the post and named a replacement, according to an announcement on state radio.

No reason was given for the firing of Paul Nang Majok in the announcement late on Monday. Majok had been in the post since December. The announcement said Kiir had appointed Dau Aturjong as the Chief of Defence Forces.

Majok was in charge of the army while fighting raged between the army and the White Army, an ethnic militia largely comprising Nuer youths, triggering the country's latest political crisis.

"There has been a tradition that when you are appointed, or reassigned there are no reasons (given) for getting appointed and there are no reasons given for getting relieved. It is normal," said Lul Ruai Koang, South Sudan army spokesperson.

Machar under house arrest

South Sudan has been formally at peace since a 2018 deal ended the five-year conflict responsible for hundreds of thousands of deaths, but violence between rival communities flares frequently.

In March, First Vice President Riek Machar was put under house arrest, stirring fears of renewed conflict.

Information Minister Michael Makuei said the arrest was due to Machar contacting his supporters and "agitating them to rebel against the government with the aim of disrupting peace so that elections are not held and South Sudan goes back to war."

Machar's party has previously denied government accusations that it backs the White Army, which clashed with the army in the northeastern town of Nasir in March.

In May, South Sudan's army said it had recaptured the town from the White Army.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Sierra Leone's Tiwai Island added to UNESCO's World Heritage list
Israel took his first and last breath, jailed him before he was born, now killed him
Is the worldwide ‘gold rush’ by central banks fuelling the price surge?
By Kazim Alam
Nigeria jails 44 people for involvement in Boko Haram terrorism
Erdogan, Aliyev discuss bilateral ties and regional security in phone call
Liberia says 'no offence taken' over Trump's praise of president's English
Syria's al Sharaa arrives in Azerbaijan for 1st official visit
Tributes at funeral of former South African deputy president Mabuza
Boeing settles with man whose family died in Ethiopian Airlines crash
Türkiye has won: Erdogan says after PKK terrorists disarm
Zambia urges citizens abroad without valid papers to return home
Air India jet fuel cut off moments before crash that killed 260 — probe
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN suspends food assistance in West, Central Africa over funding cuts
Mountains in Cameroon, Malawi awarded World Heritage status
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us