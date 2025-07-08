AFRICA
1 min read
First malaria drug for babies approved for use
The treatment is dissolvable, including in breast milk, and has a sweet cherry flavour to make it easier to administer.
First malaria drug for babies approved for use
Malaria is a huge killer in Africa with babies and children among the most affected. / Reuters
July 8, 2025

Novartis on Tuesday said it had received approval in Switzerland for Coartem Baby, which it said was the first drug to treat malaria in babies and young children.

Eight African countries who participated in the assessment are now expected to issue quick approvals for the treatment, which is also known as Riamet Baby in some countries.

Around 30 million babies are born in areas of malaria risk in Africa every year, with one survey across West Africa reporting infections ranging between 3.4% and 18.4% in infants younger than six months old, Novartis said.

Novartis launched Coartem to treat malaria in 1999, with a new dose strength now designed for small babies.

The treatment is dissolvable, including in breast milk, and has a sweet cherry flavour to make it easier to administer.

RELATEDTRT Global - Malaria crisis: How Africa's progress is grinding to a halt amid funding cuts

Until now, there has been no approved malaria treatment for infants weighing less than 4.5 kilograms, leaving a treatment gap, Novartis said.

The eight countries that took part in the assessment were Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, Kenya, Malawi, Mozambique, Nigeria, Tanzania and Uganda.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Chatbot Grok sparks debate over reliability after spreading vulgarity, hate, disinformation
A win for war on terror: Türkiye’s military campaign forces PKK to disband
Türkiye rejects remarks that deny Srebrenica genocide in defiance of international court rulings: Pr
800 years on, Türkiye celebrates the wit and wisdom of its own Nasreddin Hodja
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Nigeria rejects US 'pressure' to accept Venezuelan deportees
Istanbul's Ayasofya Grand Mosque marks fifth anniversary
Explained: How Bosnian Serbs tried to cover up the Srebrenica genocide
By Edibe Beyza Caglar
TRT Balkan wins two journalism awards for Srebrenica stories
Turkish satellite Turksat begins beaming internet to Syria
ICC deputy prosecutor says 'war crimes, crimes against humanity' ongoing in Sudan's Darfur
More than 40,000 children suffering 'acute malnutrition' in Sudan's North Darfur state
Mali sells gold seized from Canadian firm Barrick
Mali's Goita signs law approving extension of his transitional presidency
Côte d'Ivoire 'has sold' 850,000 tonnes of 2025/26 cocoa export contracts
Erdogan to Stocker: Opportunity to end Russia-Ukraine war should not be wasted
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us