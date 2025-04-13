SPORTS
Former Super Eagles captain and coach Christian Chukwu dies
Christian Chukwu rose to fame as a former Nigerian captain who led the Eagles to the 1980 Africa Cup of Nations title.
Christian Chukwu died at the age of 74. / TRT Afrika Hausa
April 13, 2025

Former Nigeria national men's football team captain and head coach Christian Chukwu has died aged 74.

His death was confirmed by the football federation on Saturday day although the cause of his death was not disclosed.

The former Nigerian captain led the Super Eagles to the 1980 Africa Cup of Nations title.

“We have lost a hero. Chukwu was a man of integrity, dedication and a dedicated leader on and off the pitch,” Nigeria Football Federation Mohammed Sanusi said in a statement.

MVP award

Chukwu was part of the Nigerian national team that won bronze medals at the 1976 and 1978 Africa Cup of Nations held in Ethiopia and Ghana, before leading the team to victory in Nigeria in 1980.

He was awarded the Most Valuable Player in the 1980 tournament.

Chukwu previously worked as coach of the Kenyan national football team (Harambee Stars) and in 2004 led the Super Eagles to the Africa Cup of Nations in Tunisia.

“His death comes 20 days after the 45th anniversary of Nigeria’s victory in the 1980 Africa Cup of Nations,” the statement said.

Among the players from the 1980 tournament-winning team who have passed away are Best Ogedegbe, Moses Effiong, Okechukwu Isima, Tunde Bamidele, Atugbu, Mudashiru Lawal and Martins Eyo, the Super Eagles said in a statement.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
