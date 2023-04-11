AFRICA
3 MIN READ
Kenya opposition calls for rally ahead of talks with government
The opposition had suspended protests to pave way for talks. They say they are still committed to the dialogue but that the rally is part of ''direct engagements'' with the public.
Kenya opposition calls for rally ahead of talks with government
Kenya opposition called for public rally and their  leader Raila Odinga had threatened to return to street protests if not satisfied with negotiation / Photo: AA
April 11, 2023

Kenya's main opposition party has announced plans for a public rally but said it remained committed to easing political tension through dialogue, after anti-government protests turned violent last month.

The opposition led by Raila Odinga had suspended the demonstrations following an offer of dialogue by president William Ruto.

On Tuesday evening, Azimio la Umoja, the party of veteran opposition leader Odinga, said ''as the negotiators take up their responsibilities, we will embark on a series of direct engagements with members of the public'' including town hall meetings and a rally in Nairobi.

Last month, three people died and businesses and property were torched and vandalised in three days of chaotic street demonstrations against the government.

Odinga, who claims that last year's presidential election was stolen from him, called off the protests after President William Ruto suggested they enter into talks to discuss the opposition concerns.

Azimio said it would hold a town hall meeting on Thursday followed by a public rally on Sunday "to explain to the people where we are and the upcoming course of action."

The opposition party said it remains committed to dialogue, but it wants the government "to come to the table with clean hands, unclenched fists and a commitment to an honest and transparent process that engages all the issues bedevilling our country,'' its executive council chairman, Wycliffe Oparanya, said in a statement.

The issues raised by the opposition include ''extremely high cost of living'' and ''electoral injustices.''

President William Ruto, whose election victory was upheld by the Supreme Court, has ruled out striking any alliance with Odinga, who has led street protests in the past over election losses he claimed were rigged.

Azimio has named a seven-member team for the talks but wants observers from outside parliament to be involved, something the government has ruled out.

Odinga has threatened to return to the street if his party is not satisfied with the negotiation process.

Kenya is viewed as a democratic anchor in East Africa and last month's protests drew international calls for restraint as riot police fired tear gas at protesters, and places of worship were set aflame.

Sunday's rally has been called at Kamukunji grounds, one of Kenya's most important public spaces, where in 1990 thousands gathered to usher in a new era of multiparty democracy, ending one-party rule in the country.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
Explore
South Africa floods: Death toll climbs to 86 as search teams find more bodies
Many killed as separatists clash with Malian army, Russian allies
UN peacekeeping chief makes first visit to rebel-held Congo city
Iran hits Kirya compound, dubbed Israel's 'Pentagon'. What does it mean?
Iranian missiles breached Israeli air defences. How strong is the system?
Iran retaliates with massive missile barrage at Israel
South African troops return home from DR Congo
Ken Saro-Wiwa: Nigeria's pardon of activist hanged by junta draws ire
Zohran Mamdani: Ugandan-born politician seeking to become New York mayor
South African president visits region struck by deadly floods
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us