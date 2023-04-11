Kenya's main opposition party has announced plans for a public rally but said it remained committed to easing political tension through dialogue, after anti-government protests turned violent last month.

The opposition led by Raila Odinga had suspended the demonstrations following an offer of dialogue by president William Ruto.

On Tuesday evening, Azimio la Umoja, the party of veteran opposition leader Odinga, said ''as the negotiators take up their responsibilities, we will embark on a series of direct engagements with members of the public'' including town hall meetings and a rally in Nairobi.

Last month, three people died and businesses and property were torched and vandalised in three days of chaotic street demonstrations against the government.

Odinga, who claims that last year's presidential election was stolen from him, called off the protests after President William Ruto suggested they enter into talks to discuss the opposition concerns.

Azimio said it would hold a town hall meeting on Thursday followed by a public rally on Sunday "to explain to the people where we are and the upcoming course of action."

The opposition party said it remains committed to dialogue, but it wants the government "to come to the table with clean hands, unclenched fists and a commitment to an honest and transparent process that engages all the issues bedevilling our country,'' its executive council chairman, Wycliffe Oparanya, said in a statement.

The issues raised by the opposition include ''extremely high cost of living'' and ''electoral injustices.''

President William Ruto, whose election victory was upheld by the Supreme Court, has ruled out striking any alliance with Odinga, who has led street protests in the past over election losses he claimed were rigged.

Azimio has named a seven-member team for the talks but wants observers from outside parliament to be involved, something the government has ruled out.

Odinga has threatened to return to the street if his party is not satisfied with the negotiation process.

Kenya is viewed as a democratic anchor in East Africa and last month's protests drew international calls for restraint as riot police fired tear gas at protesters, and places of worship were set aflame.

Sunday's rally has been called at Kamukunji grounds, one of Kenya's most important public spaces, where in 1990 thousands gathered to usher in a new era of multiparty democracy, ending one-party rule in the country.