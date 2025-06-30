At least 19 al-Shabaab terrorists were killed in a military operation in Somalia’s Lower Juba province on Monday, the Defence Ministry said.

The military operation was carried out by the Somali National Army's (SNA) elite Danab commandos, who were supported by the local paramilitary Jubaland Darawish Force "with international backing," and took place near Baqooqaha, 13 kilometres (8 miles) west of Buulo Xaaji in the Lower Juba region, the ministry said in a statement.

“The forces now in full control of the area continue to clear al-Shabaab hideouts and tunnels, recovering the bodies of the enemies of the Somali people,” it said.

It pointed out that over the last five days, planned operations and successive airstrikes have resulted in the killing of more than 50 al-Shabaab terrorists, dealing a significant blow to the terrorists who have long terrorised innocent civilians in Somalia.

Two Somali soldiers killed

The ministry said two Somali armed forces soldiers "paid the ultimate sacrifice during these operations, while five others sustained injuries."

It reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to combating the al-Qaeda-affiliated terrorist group "Khawarij" threat while also ensuring the security and stability of the Somali population.

Khawarij is a term used by the Somali government to describe the al-Qaeda-affiliated terrorist group, al-Shabaab that has been fighting the government since 2007.

Somalia has long been plagued by insecurity, with the terrorist groups al-Shabaab and ISIS (Daesh) posing the most serious threat.

Al-Shabaab has been fighting the Somali government for more than 16 years and frequently targets government officials and military personnel.