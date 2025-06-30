AFRICA
2 min read
Somali troops kill at least 19 more al-Shabaab terrorists
At least 19 al-Shabaab terrorists have been killed in a military operation in Somalia’s Lower Juba province, the Defence Ministry said on Monday.
Somali troops kill at least 19 more al-Shabaab terrorists
Al-Shabaab terrorists have, for long, posed security threat to the Somali government. / Photo: Reuters
June 30, 2025

At least 19 al-Shabaab terrorists were killed in a military operation in Somalia’s Lower Juba province on Monday, the Defence Ministry said.

The military operation was carried out by the Somali National Army's (SNA) elite Danab commandos, who were supported by the local paramilitary Jubaland Darawish Force "with international backing," and took place near Baqooqaha, 13 kilometres (8 miles) west of Buulo Xaaji in the Lower Juba region, the ministry said in a statement.

“The forces now in full control of the area continue to clear al-Shabaab hideouts and tunnels, recovering the bodies of the enemies of the Somali people,” it said.

It pointed out that over the last five days, planned operations and successive airstrikes have resulted in the killing of more than 50 al-Shabaab terrorists, dealing a significant blow to the terrorists who have long terrorised innocent civilians in Somalia.

Two Somali soldiers killed

The ministry said two Somali armed forces soldiers "paid the ultimate sacrifice during these operations, while five others sustained injuries."

It reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to combating the al-Qaeda-affiliated terrorist group "Khawarij" threat while also ensuring the security and stability of the Somali population.

Khawarij is a term used by the Somali government to describe the al-Qaeda-affiliated terrorist group, al-Shabaab that has been fighting the government since 2007.

Somalia has long been plagued by insecurity, with the terrorist groups al-Shabaab and ISIS (Daesh) posing the most serious threat.

Al-Shabaab has been fighting the Somali government for more than 16 years and frequently targets government officials and military personnel.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
More than 40,000 children suffering 'acute malnutrition' in Sudan's North Darfur state
Mali sells gold seized from Canadian firm Barrick
Mali's Goita signs law approving extension of his transitional presidency
Côte d'Ivoire 'has sold' 850,000 tonnes of 2025/26 cocoa export contracts
Erdogan to Stocker: Opportunity to end Russia-Ukraine war should not be wasted
Eight people killed in Sudan paramilitary attack on shelter: Doctor
Trump asked five African leaders to accept migrants from US, Reuters reports
UN calls for 'immediate de-escalation' in Libya's capital
Kenyan police who shot man at close range during protests to face murder charge
Another Israeli soldier dies by suicide upon returning from Gaza
Slovakia president to train as soldier for two weeks
DRC-M23 talks headed in 'right direction': Diplomat
Nigeria military kills at least 24 Boko Haram terrorists
Somalia’s finance minister Bihi Egeh named Africa’s best
By Nuri Aden
Four richest Africans wealthier than half the continent – Oxfam
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us