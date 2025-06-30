AFRICA
2 min read
Kenyan shot in head by police during protests dies in hospital
Boniface Mwangi Kariuki, a 22-year-old Kenyan who was shot in the head at close range by a police officer during protests in the capital Nairobi on June 17, has been confirmed dead.
Kenya's Boniface Kariuki was unarmed when a police officer shot him in the head on June 17, 2025. / Photo: AP
June 30, 2025

His family told the media in an address on Monday that Kariuki died a day after Kenya's largest public hospital, Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH), had declared him brain dead.

Family spokesperson Emily Wanjira said: "He (Kariuki) is no longer with us."

According to the family, Kariuki had remained unresponsive, while on life support, following his admission to KNH last week.

Brain death

On Sunday, Wanjira had said: "Mwangi is confirmed brain dead. We know what that means. We are just waiting for the doctors to tell us that he is no more."

Brain death is the permanent, irreversible, and complete loss of brain function.

A person declared brain dead has no chance of recovery because their body is unable to survive without artificial life support.

Kariuki's family further said on Sunday that there were bullet fragments which had remained lodged in his brain.

Surgeries

Kariuki had undergone two surgeries at the KNH to remove a bullet lodged in his head.

The deceased's father, Jonah Kariuki, recently said the hospital bill had reached 1 million Kenyan shillings ($7,700), and it was rising as each day passed.

Violent clashes erupted in the capital Nairobi on June 17 after protesters demanding an end to police excesses were attacked by a large gang of motorbike-riding "goons" and police officers.

Public anger, which initially stemmed from the killing of a teacher, Albert Ojwang, in police custody thereafter focused on Kariuki's shooting.

Point-blank shooting

The unarmed 22-year-old Kariuki, who was selling facemasks, was shot point-blank in the head by a police officer.

Two police officers, Klinzy Barasa Masinde and Duncan Kiprono, were suspended and thereafter arraigned with unlawful shooting of Kariuki.

Following Kariuki's death, Kenya's prosecution may amend the charge sheet to murder.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
