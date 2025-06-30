Gold miner Twangiza Mining SA has accused Rwanda-backed M23 rebels of forcing its employees to work against their will and without pay after seizing its goldmine in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

M23 staged a lightning advance earlier this year in eastern DR Congo, taking control of more land than ever before in North and South Kivu provinces. The Twangiza Mining site is located in South Kivu province.

In May, the company said it had been ordered to suspend operations at the mine after M23 accused it of not paying taxes.

In a new statement dated Friday, Twangiza Mining, which is headquartered in DR Congo and describes itself as a Chinese firm, said its workers were being "held in captivity, forced to work in inhuman conditions, without any security measure, remuneration or medical coverage."

Production 'paralysed'

Reuters could not independently verify the company's assertions.

M23 and DR Congo's government did not respond to requests for comment.

The statement from Twangiza Mining also said production had been "paralysed" and that the site was "entirely controlled" by a group of Rwandan nationals who, working with M23 and claiming to be new investors, have been exploiting the mine "for their own profit by treating our employees like slaves deprived of all protection."

DR Congo, the United Nations and Western powers say Rwanda is supporting M23 by sending troops and arms.

Rwanda denies its citizens involved in mines takeover

Rwanda has long denied helping M23, saying its forces were acting in self-defence against DR Congo's army and ethnic Hutu militiamen linked to the 1994 Rwandan genocide.

Yolande Makolo, Rwanda government spokesperson, said on Monday that Rwanda had nothing to do with the dispute with Twangiza Mining.

"Rwanda is not involved in this situation, and the accusations against Rwandan citizens are without basis – there is no record or information of any Rwanda citizens involved in such activities," Makolo said.

"This is a local issue that should be taken up with the authorities in the area."

Peace deal

On Friday, the foreign ministers of Rwanda and DR Congo signed a US-brokered peace deal, raising hopes for an end to fighting that has killed thousands and displaced hundreds of thousands more so far this year.

US President Donald Trump's administration aims to attract billions of dollars in Western investment to DR Congo, which is rich in tantalum, gold, cobalt, copper and lithium.

Qatar has been hosting talks between DR Congo and M23.