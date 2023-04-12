SPORTS
2 MIN READ
Football: Turkiye submits final bid to host Euro 2028, 2032
Europe's football governing body, UEFA, is expected to evaluate bids and decide on the hosting right in the coming months.
The Turkish Football Federation is hoping the country will host the competitions in 2028 or 2032/ Photo: AA
April 12, 2023

The Turkish Football Federation has submitted a final bid to host the 2028 or 2032 editions of the EURO competition, UEFA announced on Wednesday.

"The Turkish Football Federation submitted their bid dossier to host either EURO 2028 or 2032 and the Italian Football Federation submitted their bid dossier for EURO 2032," European football’s governing body said in a statement.

Also putting them in the running, the United Kingdom and Ireland - represented by the football associations of England, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, Scotland, and Wales - submitted a joint bid for EURO 2028.

The UEFA administration will evaluate each of the bids in the next couple of months, with the Executive Committee to vote in October to decide which countries have won the right to host the 2028 and 2032 editions, it added.

SOURCE:AA
