Congolese boxer knocks out Ukrainian opponent in third round victory
Bakole knocked out his opponent in the third round, continuing his impressive track record of 19 wins in 20 matches.
Bakole expressed his commitment to representing the DRC on the global stage (Photo: AFP) / Others
April 23, 2023

By Kudra Maliro

Congolese boxer Martin Bakole defeated Ukrainian opponent Igor Shevadzuktskiy by knockout in the third round in a boxing match held in Poland,

Bakole, who has won 19 of his 20 matches, including 15 by knockout, took control of the fight early on.

Shevadzuktskiy took numerous hits before finally succumbing to a knockout punch in the third round. He remained unconscious for several minutes before regaining consciousness and being helped out of the ring by his team.

After the match, Bakole expressed his commitment to representing the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) on the global stage and thanked his fellow citizens for their support.

"Congolese people are proud of you; you are our boxing ambassador," he wrote on social media.

The Congolese Minister of Sports and Recreation, Francois Kabulo Mwana Kabulo, also expressed his gratitude for Bakole's victory and the display of the Congolese flag in Poland.

"We are proud of our athletes, who continue to make us proud on the global stage," he said.

Bakole, who weighs more than 120 kg, is a professional boxer from DRC and is 30 years old. He is also the brother of Ilunga Makabu, a former heavyweight-boxing champion of the world.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
